More than a grand Archbishop: Family pay tribute to beloved Francis Carroll

The late and much-loved Francis Carroll could make anyone feel welcome in his presence, a genuine, pleasant man and one who will be remembered widely and by many.
Archbishop Carroll, better known as Father Frank, died peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Thursday, March 14, at 93 years old.
Tributes have flowed from far and wide as mourners remember a man who gave dignity and respect to all he met.
Archbishop Carroll was born to parents Patrick and Rose Mary in Ganmain in September 1930 and would go on to become a beloved figure within the Catholic Church and the community at large as the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn, the Diocese of Wagga and the broader church in Australia.
Archbishop Carroll's health had been in decline following an operation the week before his death, with his final days spent in palliative care.
Sisters Lelia Smith and Kathleen Steele paid tribute to their cherished brother.
"Despite being an Archbishop in the church, he remained down-to-earth and was simply known as Father Frank or Frank by his family," the sisters said.
"Even though he travelled extensively, his heart belonged in Ganmain where he returned whenever he could, often jumping on the header to help out at harvest.
"He had a strong passion for sport, especially AFL (Australian football) which he played in his younger days, remaining a dedicated Swans fan throughout his life.
"Father Frank cherished his family deeply and officiated many significant family life events, from baptisms to weddings and even funerals.
"He had a genuine love for meeting and connecting with people, often sharing stories with them, even improvising a lunch spot at an ironing board when needed."
Archbishop Carroll was one of seven children, growing up with siblings Rose, Barry, Kathleen, Lelia, Peter and Paul.
His educational years were spent at Devlin School and St Brendan's Convent in Ganmain, before attending De La Salle College in Marrickville, and eventually Urbanian University in Rome.
He was ordained deacon by Cardinal Norman Gilroy in 1953 and was ordained a priest in July 1954, at his home church in Ganmain, St Brendan's, by then-Wagga Bishop Francis Augustine Henschke.
His journey with the church saw him work in the Griffith and Albury parishes, and become Wagga chancellor and first director of Catholic education in 1965.
Archbishop Carroll became Bishop of Wagga in 1968 after being ordained a coadjutor bishop for Bishop Henschke and eventually assuming that role.
"Throughout his tenure, he demonstrated a commitment to innovation in pastoral care, seeking new ways to engage with societal changes without compromising the essence of Catholic tradition," the Catholic Diocese of Wagga said in remembering Archbishop Carroll on Thursday.
He remained in the role until he transferred to the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn in June 1983 to be installed as Archbishop, serving that diocese until his retirement 23 years later in 2006.
The rest of his life was spent back home in the Riverina, moving to Wagga for his twilight years.
"Even in retirement, Archbishop Frank remained an active presence, residing at the Home of Compassion in his final years," the Wagga diocese said.
"Archbishop Carroll's legacy extends far beyond his tenure in office. His pastoral letters, written during his time in Wagga and Canberra, continue to resonate today, a testament to his enduring influence and insight.
"As we mourn the loss of Archbishop Francis Carroll, let us also celebrate his remarkable life and the profound impact he had on all who knew him."
Canberra's St Mary MacKillop College principal Michael Lee said he had never met anyone who wasn't comforted and uplifted by the late man's company.
"He gave dignity, respect, and time to everybody he met," Mr Lee said.
"He exhibited the best of integrity, wisdom, humanity, and faithfulness in the Riverina and later in Canberra.
"This remains perhaps his finest achievement. His passion for the Sydney Swans was perhaps his only flaw.
"May his memory be blessed."
A vigil gathering will be held for Archbishop Carroll on March 19 from 5.30pm at St Brendan's Church, Ganmain.
A Solemn Pontifical Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Archbishop Carroll will be held at St Michael's Cathedral in Wagga on March 20 at 11am.
A burial service will take place in the crypt of St Christopher's Cathedral in Canberra on March 21 at 11am.
