Two stolen cars seized by police in Beechworth, three people charged

Police have recovered two stolen cars in Beechworth and charged three people with a range of offences.
Officers arrested a man early Sunday morning as part of a joint effort between Victorian and NSW authorities.
The man was charged and bailed with car theft and driving matters, and a car stolen from the Albury region was recovered during the March 17 arrest.
Police took another man and a woman in the town into custody a short time later and seized another stolen car which had also been taken in Albury.
The pair were charged with car theft and driving offences.
Police said at this stage, the incidents were not being treated as linked.
Both vehicles will be examined and the three people will face Wodonga court at a later date.
That theft occurred on March 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.