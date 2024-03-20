High Country devotee shares her love of the landscape in the city and at home

Alison Percy has been going to the Victorian High Country for more than 40 years.
With her then boyfriend, now husband John, the Albury artist would drive up Mount Beauty on her P-plates to ski every season.
Then in 2003 the catastrophic alpine bushfires rocked her.
"That's when I stopped and noticed the landscape instead of as someone who was in it and going through it," she said.
"There were no words to describe it; perhaps only death.
"Everything was black and all of the signs were melted; we drove up the mountain in silence.
"That's when I started taking photos and very quickly new shoots were coming through, which showed how resilient and tough the plants were in the extreme conditions."
Having documented the unique landscape for 20 years ago, Percy said her connection to the area grew deeper every season.
She said her continued fascination with the High Country and its wildflowers was the inspiration for her latest exhibition, Wildflower Dreaming, which opened at West End Art Space in Melbourne on Saturday, March 2.
"My aim was to express the landscapes lightness when not under cloud cover; there's a beautiful luminosity within the landscape, accentuated by the ascent of colour from the wildflowers," Percy said.
"It's incredibly satisfying to see my intention realised after the works leave the studio environment, and how they illuminate from the walls of West End Art Space."
Percy said her interpretation of the landscape was expressed with a joyous energy full of movement.
She said subtle vibrations of colour (drawn from the landscape), kept the surface active and drew the viewer in, revealing hidden details unseen from a distance.
The fast-drying nature of acrylic paint suited her process and allowed her to be in one continuous flow with colour mixing across the layers.
Percy had experimented with both format and colour in Wildflower Dreaming.
"It's been a wonderful exhibition to work towards, exploring a new panoramic format to reflect the High Country vistas," she said.
"My exploration into pigment characteristics continues to deepen."
Percy also opened A Study in Nature at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery a day before her Melbourne show.
It reflected her continued exploration into the landscape and passion for colour and line.
Rather than painting "en plein air" (in the open air), Percy created these works in the studio and back yard, using sketches and note-taking from her time in the landscape.
Percy showed her fascination with the contradictory aspects from her observations within different environments such as the sense of harmony created by chaotic entanglements of shrubs, grasses and wildflowers.
Wildflower Dreaming runs until Saturday, March 23, at West End Art Space, 112 Adderley Street, Melbourne.
A Study in Nature runs until Tuesday, April 30, in the Hallway Gallery at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Galllery.
