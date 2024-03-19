SDRA's Country Championships quinella to go head-to-head again at Albury

Bianco Vilano and Asgarda - which filled the quinella in the Albury Country Championships and have a huge date ahead in next month's $1 million final - are set to showcase their strengths in the Albury City Handicap.
Asgarda meets Bianco Vilano one kilogram better for the last time they met when she was closing late and is drawn to get an ideal run from barrier three.
Bianco Vilano has drawn a little wider in gate seven and is on target for another feature race success at Albury where he has taken the past two Country Championships.
Trainer Ron Stubbs has won an Albury Cup and the past two editions of the Albury Flat Knacker and it goes without saying he would like to add a City Handicap on Thursday to his list of highlights.
"I ran second in the race beaten a lip with Golden Lining," he said of his past close call in the City Handicap.
Stubbs has booked top Sydney jockey Tyler Schiller for Bianco Vilano after Craig Williams wasn't available.
Schiller and Stubbs have won the past two Flat Knackers and have also had Sydney Highway success with Baledon and Tap 'N' Run.
Schiller rode Mr Moppet last year which finished fourth for the late Phil Sweeney.
Forecast rain could alter the track from the present good rating which is something Stubbs is mindful of with Bianco Vilano.
"If 20 millimetres falls there is no real damage but if it is double that then it changes things a fair bit," he said.
"There were a couple of options for Bianco before the Championships final and this was the best one to start him in the City Handicap and then he has two weeks until that race."
Stubbs confirmed stablemate Baledon will also run at Albury instead of contesting the Country Championships Wildcard at Goulburn on Sunday.
Bianco Vilano will race without blinkers and instead wear visors for the first time on the recommendation of Williams.
He held out a late surging Asgarda last time and meets the mare one kilogram worse on Thursday.
"There is four and a half kilograms between the two horses this time so that is a bit," he said.
"The best barometer with Bianco Vilano is when he is up and about at the stables and that is how he is.
"He has just kept ticking over and is exactly how he was before he won the Championships."
While Stubbs has won many of the major local races, Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel is chasing his first big one with Asgarda.
Asgarda continues to pass every test put before her with her will to win her greatest attribute.
"She will give a good account of herself because she always does," Gorrel said.
"She had a week or so in the paddock after her last run and she is right to go again for Thursday and the Championship final.
"It's a tough race, but she is drawn well to be right there again."
Flying Sultan ran last in the 2023 City Handicap and is back again for trainer Mitch Beer who has won the race in 2022 with Mnementh.
Canberra jockey Jack Martin was second in 2022 with Oamanikka and has a strong chance in the top weight Demanding Mo who is race in great form with two wins and three seconds from his past five starts.
Grand campaigner Mount Horeb won the City Handicap in three consecutive years (2019-20-21), while last year's victor Espirito carried 58.5 kilograms to win in a time of 1.9.86 on a soft six track.
Joseph-Jones ran third last year with Super Helpful and will have Zelago representing them from the important inside draw on Thursday.
