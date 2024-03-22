Thurgoona home offers modern comfort set in nature's embrace

House of the Week
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This masterpiece in design and construction by Trentwood Homes redefines the notion of contemporary living.
Selling agent Nicholas Clark said its standout features were numerous. "It's a very good sized block at almost 2000sqm, and it's elevated, so it has amazing views," he said. "It's been designed really well, so it shapes to the block rather than cutting into it."
The residence sits among a natural oasis, backing onto a greenbelt at the rear of the property and with elevated views of the mountains at the front.
"The property retains good privacy with the greenbelt at the back, and it offers all the lifestyle benefits, such as the pool, living spaces, a great indoor-outdoor flow, and landscaped gardens."
While it hasn't been on the market for long, Mr Clark said it had already had significant interest with around 30 inspections at the recent open home. "It appeals to a broad range of demographics - families right through to downsizing farmers," he said.
Boasting panoramic views and spacious interior, this home epitomises modern comfort and flexible living. Every detail has been designed to be appreciated.
The heart of the home comprises a generous living and dining room positioned to capture breathtaking views from all angles. The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring a generous breakfast bar, glass window splash back and walk-in pantry.
A second living space, perfect for a teenagers' retreat or a cosy home theatre, is versatile and can easily transform into a games room or homework station.
A segregated main suite boasting a walk-in robe and an ensuite exudes luxury with a double vanity, ample cabinetry, and heated towel rails. Three additional bedrooms, positioned off the teenagers' retreat, offer ideal living arrangements for the whole family.
Entertain effortlessly in the undercover alfresco area overlooking the inviting family pool. It is finished with exposed aggregate concrete and sleek glass panel fencing. Lush gardens and a fire pit area beckon for outdoor gatherings, and double gate access provides convenience and potential for a shed.
Nestled on a secluded approximately 1979sqm block, this home has been cleverly set back from the road to offer privacy and tranquility. It offers close proximity to local amenities, including Thurgoona Plaza, schools and walking tracks with convenient access to Albury.
