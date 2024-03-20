The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Backwash from councillor over management of pools in the city

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 20 2024 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pool at the Wodonga leisure centre. City councillor Olga Quilty believes there's space for operational improvement at the site. Picture from Facebook
The pool at the Wodonga leisure centre. City councillor Olga Quilty believes there's space for operational improvement at the site. Picture from Facebook

Wodonga councillor Olga Quilty has called for better management of the indoor pool at the city's leisure centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.