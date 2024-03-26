For just three hours a week, volunteers can make the world of difference

Soon after selling the family plastering business in Lavington a decade ago Deborah Breen missed the regular contact with people.
Around the same time she had rallied around a friend during the last months of her cancer battle.
Then when Mercy Health Albury advertised for volunteers, Ms Breen knew the timing was right for her to join the fold.
That was eight years ago.
Today she saw on average 12 residents over her three-hour visit.
"I enjoy being part of a team of volunteers," she said.
"We hope that we make a positive difference to people's day and hopefully brighten it a little with our weekly visits.
"We love to hear their life stories as they are genuinely interesting and often inspiring!"
Ms Breen said being a palliative care volunteer had taught her to treat everybody as an individual and to listen well enough so they really felt heard.
She said the biggest challenge was when residents died.
"Sadly, we lose clients who we have built a genuine bond with," Ms Breen said.
"They have become our friends during our weekly visits, and we feel the loss and miss them sincerely."
But Ms Breen said her volunteering experience was overwhelmingly positive.
She urged others to consider sparing some of their time in myriad roles.
"There are many different ways to volunteer, from gardening to walking groups, visits to aged care, phone conversations, to one-on-one contact, high tea trolley and so many others," she said.
"Once you've found your niche, the enjoyment is invaluable.
"I have met some great people that I now call my friends."
Mercy Health Albury is now recruiting palliative care volunteers who are looking to make a difference to the lives of other people.
Interested volunteers will be trained on how to offer emotional support, companionship and practical help to individuals and families.
Mercy Health Albury will deliver 28 hours of training on April 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 with the potential for future sessions over zoom.
Once trained, volunteers will work with the Geriatric Evaluation Medicine ward or at Mercy Place Albury supporting with bereavement, community visits, inpatient visits, reminiscence program, high tea, floral assistance and gardening.
Mercy Health Albury also has a grief and loss counsellor to support families.
Mercy Place Albury Support Services and Volunteer co-ordinator Lisa Hogan said volunteering in palliative care was one of the most rewarding volunteer choices possible.
"As well as making a huge difference to people who are ill and their family, it also makes a difference to the volunteer's life," she said.
"It can help you to learn and cherish each day and knowing you have made a positive difference in someone's life is truly fulfilling.
"Volunteering at Mercy Health is also an opportunity to foster community.
"Here at Albury, there is a wonderful blend of those who are new to the role and those who have vast experience.
"Regardless of experience, each volunteer is a valued member of our team."
Volunteers must be over 18 and comply with NSW Health requirements for vaccination and have not had a significant bereavement during the past 12 months.
To register interest phone Ms Hogan on (02) 6042 1458 or visit the Mercy Health Albury website at: mercyhealth.com.au/our-organisation/volunteering
