The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Would this be one of the biggest fairytale stories in Albury Gold Cup history?

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
March 21 2024 - 6:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga trainer Heath Maclean, strapper Lenny Andrews and part-owner Connor Barton with Testing The Cugat on Wednesday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga trainer Heath Maclean, strapper Lenny Andrews and part-owner Connor Barton with Testing The Cugat on Wednesday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga trainer Heath Maclean alongside good mate and part-owner Connor Barton are dreaming of one of the biggest rags to riches stories in Albury Gold Cup history with Testing The Cugat on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.