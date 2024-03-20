Would this be one of the biggest fairytale stories in Albury Gold Cup history?

Wodonga trainer Heath Maclean alongside good mate and part-owner Connor Barton are dreaming of one of the biggest rags to riches stories in Albury Gold Cup history with Testing The Cugat on Friday.
It's hard to believe but at the start of this month Testing The Cugat was an 18-start maiden and was entered for a picnic race at Alexandra.
Fast-forward 20-odd days and now Testing The Cugat has won his past two starts at Wagga over the cup distance of 2000m and ready to run the race of his blossoming career at Albury.
Barton is still coming to terms with the fact that his galloper will contest Albury Racing Club's premier race.
"It's an amazing feeling as an owner to be honest," Barton said.
"We had him entered in a picnic race at Alexandra that was worth around $1500 to the winner about 20 days ago.
"We weren't happy how the horse was ridden at Wagga in late February when he finished eighth and we were just looking for an easy kill at Alexandra to get his confidence up.
"We had to end up scratching the horse because he needed some treatment which didn't allow us to run him.
"So we ended up going to Wagga and winning a Benchmark 58 Handicap while he was still a maiden.
"He then won a Benchmark 68 Handicap at Wagga 10-days later.
"Now we find ourselves running in an Albury Gold Cup... so it's been an amazing couple of weeks for me as an owner and Heath as a trainer.
"It's funny, that race at Alexandra was worth $1500 to the winner and the Albury Gold Cup is worth $200,000 and even if you finish from seventh to tenth you still pocket $3500."
Barton has owned and bred several horses over the years which have predominantly been trained by Maclean.
He said to have a runner in the Albury Gold Cup was an 'amazing' feeling.
"It's amazing really, especially after I got a couple of good mates to go in the horse with me," Barton said.
"Dallas Holt and Lindsay Croucher are also both in the ownership and that's what we bought the horse for... to have a good day at the races.
"We are taking a realistic approach and know the horse is a mile up in class and is up against horses who have won more than $300,000 and in the case of So United, more than $1-million.
"But the horse is still improving and we are just looking to have a great day at the races and a bit of fun and watch the horse go around in the cup."
Not surprisingly, bookmakers give Testing The Cugat little hope of delivering a fairytale Albury Gold Cup victory with the galloper quoted at $70 in pre-post markets.
Barton said Testing The Cugat could run a cheeky race with Jason Lyon aboard and make the race a true staying test with the galloper an on pace runner who likes to make his own luck.
"I think he can run a cheeky race for sure," Barton said.
"What he will do is ensure that it is a proper staying test because he likes to get rolling along a fair way from home and will start upping the tempo from the 800m mark.
"So it won't be a sit and sprint affair, and no doubt Gai's horse (So United) will be on the pace as well and give the rest of the field something to chase.
"But as owners we will be rapt to see the horse run a competitive race in that sort of company and I'm just hoping that he doesn't finish last.
"Heath has got the horse rock-hard fit and Jason (Lyon) said the horse improved a fair bit from his first win compared to his second win.
"So we are thinking there is further improvement there which is exciting but realise that he is poorly weighted racing against Listed horses.
"But opportunities like this don't come around very often and it's fantastic to see Heath have a runner in an Albury Cup because he has taken a patient approach with this horse."
