Well done to CAW Hall of Famers and life members, you deserve it

"When I first arrived in town, I wasn't going to play, but I did and when we played North Albury in the first round and got belted around, going for just under 500 runs for the day (laughs loudly) I thought, 'I'm not sure this is for me', but the more I got to spend time with Jon and Manny (Chessari) and a few others on the committee, I saw how much it means to them and how determined they were to get the club back on its feet and once I saw that I've stayed for 16 years."