Well done to CAW Hall of Famers and life members, you deserve it

Cricket Albury-Wodonga's most prestigious night has capped its return with one of its biggest crowds.
Three-hundred and 12 people attended CAW's Hall of Fame-presentation awards on Wednesday night.
It's the first since 2021.
The six inductees included enormously popular Tallangatta president Jon Thomas.
An inaugural playing member of the club when it entered the-then Albury and Border Cricket Association first grade in 1995-96, Thomas had joined his re-formed home club as a teenager in 1981-82.
"It means a lot, I've loved being involved through everything, from joining the committee as a 17-year-old and as the kids came along, I enjoyed helping with the juniors," he said.
Immensely respected by both his home club and the association itself and widely known as 'JT', he's been the club president since 2000.
"He's the heart and soul of the club, it's amazing to see how much one person cares about his community," long-time Bushies' captain-coach Matt Armstrong praised.
"When I first arrived in town, I wasn't going to play, but I did and when we played North Albury in the first round and got belted around, going for just under 500 runs for the day (laughs loudly) I thought, 'I'm not sure this is for me', but the more I got to spend time with Jon and Manny (Chessari) and a few others on the committee, I saw how much it means to them and how determined they were to get the club back on its feet and once I saw that I've stayed for 16 years."
A three-time A grade premiership player at Tallangatta (two in Wodonga and District Cricket Association), Thomas shared an opening partnership of 156 with Cade Brown in the maiden Albury and Border title against Lavington in 1997-98.
He's also been a driving force for girls cricket and attracting English players, therefore improving the competitiveness of his beloved Tallangatta, which is the smallest town at Provincial level.
"Cricket and Tallangatta is just part of my DNA, when I was growing up we had football, cricket and tennis, and when the footy season finished you would then go into cricket," he outlined.
"Cricket's a sport you either love or don't and I love cricket."
William (Bill) Mackay started his cricket in Albury in the 1940s as a 16-year-old.
He spent many years with Churches Kiwis as one of the most prominent all-rounders of his era.
Mackay, who attended the Hall of Fame function, was a hard-hitting opening bat who posted a number of centuries and was one of the region's top leg-spinners.
In the 1956-57 grand final, he scored 116 runs in the second innings to defeat North Albury in a game which went, remarkably, for six days.
Later in his career, he joined East Albury and guided a young team to the 1974-75 premiership.
He retired in 1976 after representing a host of rep teams, including Riverina against the NSW Sheffield Shield outfit.
Mackay was also an Albury and Border Cricket president and long-time board member.
Des Kennedy was one of the great characters of regional cricket.
He captained Walla for several years and was a talented all-rounder.
But one of his greatest attributes was his ability to recruit players, with his personality winning over newcomers.
He was also secretary of the Brocklesby and District Cricket Association for more than three decades and was also instrumental in the formation of the Murray Cricket Council.
Kennedy was well known for saying, 'let there be no panic, it's only a game'.
Andrew Rainbird will always be known as one of the finest cricketers to have played in the Holbrook and District Cricket Association at Yerong Creek and The Rock Yerong Creek.
A punishing right-hand bat, few players could hit the ball as hard in the Riverina.
He racked up more than three decades of senior cricket, playing more than 300 games for 10,000-plus runs and 300-plus wickets.
He clocked up 13 centuries at club level and won 13 batting awards.
A giant on the ground, he was tremendously popular and understood the concept of playing hard on the field and then enjoying the social aspects with team-mates and opponents.
Frank Iaria started playing juniors for Mt Beauty in 1981 as a 10-year-old, moving into seniors a few years later.
He was a wicketkeeper-batter for the first decade, but then started net bowling before taking it up in games.
He has played 447 matches for his beloved Mt Beauty, scoring more than 9000 runs, including four tons and captured 18 five-wicket hauls.
Iaria has won seven A grade premierships with the club.
Off the field, he started on the committee of Mt Beauty in 1990-91 and has been the treasurer from 1995.
Col John Wilkinson had a lifetime of dedication to not only cricket, but also the community as a soldier and politician.
Also a solicitor, Wilkinson gave more than 60 years service to cricket.
He was on the board of the Albury Cricket Association and the Albury and Border Cricket Associations for 35 years and was president for 32.
Among his highlights were the formation of the Albury Cricket Association in 1894, the formation of the Albury and Border Cricket Association (ABCA) in 1909, plus visits by a handful of representative teams, including Bradman's NSW XI in 1933.
He died in 1941 at 87.
And CAW also awarded life memberships to Grant Ball and John McMillan.
The latter started playing for Belvoir in 1985-86 and two years later joined the committee.
He played 30 years with the Eagles, winning seven flags through the grades.
McMillan also served as a committee member for two decades, serving as president from 1998-2002.
He then joined CAW in 2007, becoming the secretary three years later, a position he still holds.
He was also part of the working party for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cricket Hub.
Ball played juniors with SS&A and seniors with the old Thurgoona Cricket Club.
He started with Lavington Little League as coach, manager and scorer and then joined Lavington Panthers Cricket Club for the 2001-02, becoming president from 2003-04 to 2007-08.
He started as a CAW board member from 2010-11.
Ball's passion is representative cricket, where he's been the senior manager for the last 14 years, playing a vital role in its growth, including state wins in the Regional Bash and Riverina's win in the Country Bash just last month.
