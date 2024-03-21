The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

North East stalker bombarded man she'd barely met with letters, cards

March 21 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raffaelina Dellicastelli will be sentenced in Wangaratta court for a lengthy stalking campaign. File photo
Raffaelina Dellicastelli will be sentenced in Wangaratta court for a lengthy stalking campaign. File photo

A woman who ran an unrelenting stalking campaign against a man she had barely met will avoid jail for the offence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.