Some might have their nose out of joint missing a decider, not 'Pumpkin'

Corowa's inaugural captain-coach in Cricket Albury-Wodonga has outed himself as the man to make way for former world short-form superstar Dan Christian in Saturday's grand final against Lavington.
And Daniel Athanitis says while he would love to be playing, he was happy to fill a role in the two finals wins.
When it was revealed last weekend Christian would be available for the decider, after missing the last six weeks with playing commitments in Sri Lanka, the debate as to who would make way caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.
It was argued it was unfair for a local to make way for the all-rounder, who had qualified with his six matches.
"I'm probably in a different situation where I've played maybe only half a dozen B grade games," Athanitis explained.
"I live in Walbundrie and work in Walla, so I just haven't been around the club much, I was just happy to help out and play a role where they needed me.
"Obviously you want to play, but I've still got a brother (Mark) there and obviously feel connected because we were able to see it grow from nothing."
Corowa left Wangaratta and District after the 2016-17 season and club president Paul Lavis recently said the club wouldn't have survived, but for the move.
The club spent the first three years in District, winning on debut, before moving to Provincial for 2020-2021.
"A lot of the blokes that played in that first District premiership will play on Saturday, there's Matt Wilson, Kade Wilson, Jarred Lane, Matt Grantham, that's a pretty big effort," Athanitis declared.
Coach Jack Thomas has been delighted with the attitude from the club stalwart.
"He's a real inspiration to the group," he said.
"His attitude to the whole thing has been amazing, he said, 'I'm not here to take someone's spot.'
The man known as 'Pumpkin' can't wait to watch the game at Lavington Sportsground.
"I've been called 'Pumpkin' since I was a baby, probably because I've got a big head," he laughed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.