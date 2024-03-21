The Border Mailsport
Albury Gold Cup day best bets and quaddie selections by Brent Godde

Brent Godde
Updated March 22 2024 - 9:34am, first published 9:12am
Commercial Club president Greame Edgar with the Albury Gold Cup last year after the win of the Rob Hickmott-trained Beltoro.
BEST BET

RACE THREE, RUMOURS ABOUND

Trainer Ron Stubbs has been on fire of late and we can expect the stable's hot streak to continue on Albury Gold Cup day with Rumours Abound. Stamped herself as a promising mare with two early career wins before suffering a leg injury in a Class 2 Highway in Sydney. Could hardly have been more impressive in a recent trial win at Wagga with jockey Jason Lyon like the Boston Strangler over the concluding stages trying to put the brakes on the speedy mare.

