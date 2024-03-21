Albury Gold Cup day best bets and quaddie selections by Brent Godde

Trainer Ron Stubbs has been on fire of late and we can expect the stable's hot streak to continue on Albury Gold Cup day with Rumours Abound. Stamped herself as a promising mare with two early career wins before suffering a leg injury in a Class 2 Highway in Sydney. Could hardly have been more impressive in a recent trial win at Wagga with jockey Jason Lyon like the Boston Strangler over the concluding stages trying to put the brakes on the speedy mare.
Sparring won this race last year and with the $3.30 on offer on Friday morning looks a moral after the scratching of main danger Celui. Trainer Ron Stubbs is on the record of saying that he thought Sparring's latest effort at Moonee Valley when running fourth was arguably the best of his career so far. Although burdened with top-weight of 61kg, Sparring has proven he can carry big weighs, is drawn to get an economical run and has the added bonus of Tyler Schiller onboard who also won the race last year.
History says the Albury Gold Cup quaddie more often than not pays thousands of dollars and is well worth having an investment. The Matthew Smith-trained Miracle Spin looks to be the standout bet of the quaddie legs alongside Sparring. Third-up from a spell, Miracle Spin should be ready to peak and run third over the cup distance at his most recent start.
LEG 1: 3-6-7; LEG 2: 2-3-4-5-7; LEG 3: 6; LEG 4: 1-6
