Albury Gold Cup day best bets and quaddie selections by Brent Godde

Sparring won this race last year and with the $3.30 on offer on Friday morning looks a moral after the scratching of main danger Celui. Trainer Ron Stubbs is on the record of saying that he thought Sparring's latest effort at Moonee Valley when running fourth was arguably the best of his career so far. Although burdened with top-weight of 61kg, Sparring has proven he can carry big weighs, is drawn to get an economical run and has the added bonus of Tyler Schiller onboard who also won the race last year.