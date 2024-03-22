'Strangest start to an episode': No flies on Wodonga actor after Deal or No Deal win

An aspiring actor and comedian from Wodonga has pocketed more than $17,000 on TV game show Deal or No Deal.
Nick Steain was selected to appear on the Channel 10 program on Thursday night, March 21, hosted by Grant Denyer, for a chance to walk away with the top prize of $100,000, and finished with a respectable $17,400.
He shared his winnings with long-time Wodonga friend Bec Honey, who was also part of the show.
It was dubbed "the strangest start to an episode ever" by Denyer as Mr Steain unknowingly had his fly undone as he made his way down from the audience to begin the game.
"The lights went down and I felt spotlights on us, we were all moving around and then Grant says 'we're looking for Nick Steain' and I had a full body convulsion. It was totally surreal," he said.
"I did my signature double fist pump, gave Bec a hug and went downstairs and Grant was bent over laughing and then I looked down and my fly was hanging down.
"It was genuinely a mistake, but it was universally fitting. It was a really beautiful moment of synchronicity you might say, because it really added to the chemistry that we had the whole episode and we went back and forth with that.
"Because the whole episode was based around me being a comedian. It was honestly perfect."
The values of the 22 cases are divided into three colours, blue (50c to $750), red ($1000 to $20,000) and green ($30,000 to $100,000), with the contestant given an offer from the banker based on the amounts remaining on the board after each round.
Mr Steain made a shaky start to the game as he knocked out the $100,000 case with his second guess, but his colour-coded approach began to pay dividends.
"My birthday is 01/01 (January 1), so I went with case 11, but I had no strategy in picking the cases. However, I looked up at the audience and they were all wearing three distinct colours, blue, green, and either red or some variation of red," he said.
"I decided I would pick all the people with a blue shirt first and then all the people with red and pick the greens last, because Bec was wearing a green shirt.
"I knocked out the $100,000 early because I thought the lady was wearing a blue shirt and then she turned in the light and her shirt was green, but I stuck to it and it worked beautifully for me.
"I knocked out all of the blues basically, except for maybe two and I pretty much kept all the greens on the board and all the reds."
Mr Steain's first bank offer was $1512, but the figured climbed to $3827 and $9430 after three rounds.
He hit a stumbling block in round four when he knocked out the second highest value $75,000, as well as the $20,000 case, which saw his offer drop to $8780.
Fortunately, he kept the next best amount, $50,000, in play throughout as his offer went to $16,210 and $17,400, which he took with three cases left to reveal.
He left Ms Honey's case until last, which carried the $50,000, meaning he turned his case of $10,000 into a tidy profit.
Ms Honey received a $250 prize for correctly guessing the value of her case.
"This is technically the third time I've been on this show. The first time I went by myself and our block got selected and I heard 'it's time to play, Nick', but then the producer came out from behind the stands and said they were going to cut the scene and retake it," Mr Steain said.
"They redid the whole first opening celebration because the person who got selected was actually named Monique and all I heard was Nick. It was pretty embarrassing.
"I also got on for an episode in 2011 with another friend and we were both holding a case.
"That was how it started, so I needed a bit of retribution."
Ms Honey revealed she had also auditioned for Deal or No Deal 15 years earlier when it was broadcast by Channel 7, but missed out on progressing to an episode.
"I had a score to settle, so when Nick asked me about going on I said 'let's do it'," she said.
"We had a bit of an inkling that one of us might have been chosen because we weren't available the day that they asked us to go in for filming as Nick was busy, but they came back to us and said they could get us in the day before.
"It was a cool experience. We got a bit excited last week when we got the email to let us know it was going to air, so it was nice to be able to talk about it after it aired and for people to see how much we won.
"It makes a big difference for both of us because my fiance Matt and I have got two little kids and we just bought a house and we need to furnish it, so it definitely came at a good time."
Mr Steain was preparing to fly to Bali as the episode started, but was able to watch it unfold via a Facetime call from Ms Honey.
"For the episode to air was pretty surreal. I had quite a few mates message me and said they'd watched it," he said.
"The money is going to help because I'm at comedy school at the moment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.