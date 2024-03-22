Hats off to Harry for providing a head start to further cancer research

Harry Doughty's love for laughter remains unshaken, despite his diagnosis of lymphoma six months ago.
On Friday, March 22, the youngster took his stand against cancer with clippers in hand to raise money for the World's Greatest Shave.
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby and chief of infrastructure Shaun Strachan volunteered to let Harry shave their heads for the much-needed cause.
Harry, who turned 10 on Thursday, said he would definitely get involved in the event again if it meant raising money.
"It's a big thing since I had cancer," he said.
Harry said it was great to be able to support the fundraiser, including with how it enabled essential medicines to be bought.
He said he had just finished his six-month chemotherapy treatment, which had landed him in hospital every month.
Mr Appleby said Harry was "really gracious".
"To come down here today to apply his skills and give us a new hairstyle, he's an absolute champion," he said.
Mr Appleby said supporting the cause "demonstrated leadership".
"I've been impacted by family and friends with cancer; it's important to show support."
Mr Appleby said there was still plenty of time for people to show they cared by donating money to the cause.
Harry's message to everyone was to "stay healthy and if someone's in need of medicine or something, help them out please - just like this donation charity".
