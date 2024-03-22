Davison savours victory in opening race on Albury Gold Cup day

Albury trainer Kym Davison appears to have unearthed a promising galloper after Check Side claimed the opening race on Albury Gold Cup day on Friday.
Having only his fourth career start, the son of Scissor Kick notched his first career win in style when taking out the $50,000 Showcase Super Maiden, (1175m) with Nick Souquet aboard.
Well-supported in betting, Check Side was backed from $3.90 into $3.10 and settled at the tail of the eight horse field.
Souquet steered the gelding out to the middle of the track in the home straight.
Once balanced at the 200m, Check Side showed an explosive turn of foot to career away and win by more than a length.
Wodonga trainers filled the minor placings with the Peter Maher-trained Final Crack ($1.95-fav) running second ahead of the David O'Prey-trained Rich Dispute ($9.50).
Check Side finished last at Leeton on debut last September before being sent for a spell.
He resumed from an 18-week spell when finishing third on his home track followed by an unplaced effort at Wagga at his most recent start.
Souquet felt there was still plenty of improvement in Check Side as the gelding matures.
"I had to start tracking up from the 600m and when you do that you can't go around them," Souquet said.
"So I sat on Simon Miller's back (Final Crack).
"But this horse has got so much ability and is still so raw.
"The horse was half pig rooting after he jumped out of the barrier, so it was a good win."
Meanwhile the Annabel Neasham-trained Vaguer scored a dominant win in the $40,000 Adrian Ledger Memorial, (2400m) with Angus Villiers in the saddle.
Villiers won the City Handicap on the Mitch Beer-trained Fly Sultan on the opening day of the carnival and was able to claim another feature race on Albury Gold Cup day.
A drifter in betting from $1.50 out to $1.70 Vaguer surged to the lead at the top of the home straight and was never seriously threatened in the run to the winning post.
The Ben Brisbourne-trained Fifi Blue ($9.50) ran second.
The John and Chris Ledger-trained Written Advice ($12) finished third in the race named after John's son and Chris' brother.
Vaguer has now won three of nine career starts and two in a row after also winning last start on Canberra Cup day.
