Double delight for Ron including third Flat Knacker victory for stable

Albury trainer Ron Stubbs is fast becoming the king of the Flat Knacker after the stable claimed its third consecutive victory in the $75,000 feature sprint on Friday.
Stable star Sparring made it back-to-back wins in the 900m dash after stablemate Boss Lady Rocks also won the race two years ago.
Stubbs' stable star was heavily supported in betting after opening at $2.60 and back into $2.30 to send favourite backers home on a winning note.
Ridden by cup winning jockey Tyler Schiller the slick sprinter settled in the back half of the field before starting to creep forward into the race from the 600m mark.
The widest runner on the home turn, Sparring appeared to be travelling and exploded over the final furlong to score an arrogant victory by more than three lengths.
Adding further merit to the win, Sparring lumped 61kg to victory and ran fast time.
Stubbs was in awe of his talented sprinter who has now won three of five starts this preparation and more than $200,000 in career earnings.
"They threw a bit of weight at him today but he is built to carry it and he carried it well today," Stubbs said.
"Craig Williams was aboard the horse last-start when he ran fourth in Melbourne and he feels the horse could run a strong 1100m to 1200m.
"I've always had that in the back of my mind and whether we go down that path or stick to the short course, we will just see how he pulls up and take it from there."
Stubbs enjoyed a winning double after Prophet's Daughter also scored an arrogant win in the $30,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1175) with Jason Lyon aboard.
Backed in from $3.90 into $3.40, Prophet's Son was also a last start winner on Country Championships day when partnered by star hoop Craig Williams.
Prophet's Son was sixth at the 400m mark but surged to the lead over the final furlong and careered away to win by more than three lengths.
Stubbs enjoyed another successful Albury Gold Cup carnival.
From seven runners over the two days Stubbs finished with two wins, two seconds, a third and two fourths.
Bianco Vilano was beaten a lip in the City Handicap on the opening day of the carnival but produced an eye-catching run as he heads towards the final of the Country Championships.
The classy galloper is well in the market for the Country Championships final at Randwick on April 6 and is on the fifth line of betting at $11.
