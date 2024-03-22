Davison double brings a tear to the eye of Albury trainer

An emotional Kym Davison choked back tears after Canny Hell delivered the Albury trainer one of the biggest wins of his training career in the $80,000 Albury Guineas, (1400m) on Friday.
Canny Hell was regarded as one of the leading SDRA Country Championships hopes but finished midfield in the lucrative feature last month.
The son of Hellbent contested the Canberra Guineas as his most recent start where he also finished midfield.
But the talented galloper delivered on his undoubted potential when he was able to claim the Albury Guineas with Simon Miller aboard.
A noted frontrunner, Canny Hell ($4.40) led into the home turn and showed plenty of fight down the straight to score a tough win by almost a length.
Critics of the galloper doubted that he could run a strong 1400m but Canny Hell silenced the doubters in the feature race.
Davison was thrilled that Canny Hell was able to shine on the big stage of the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
"The horse loves his home track and that was a very good win," an emotional Davison said.
"There are quite a few owners in the horse and most of them are here today and we are going to have a big night tonight, I can tell you that.
"He will go for a break now and I can't wait until another six months and he bulks up a little bit more and there is still a bit of improvement in the horse.
"He did all the hard work in the race at the front of the field and toughed it out and those who reckon he can't run 1400m, might have a bit of egg on their face... but that's OK.
"He really found the line and it means a lot to me."
The victory was the second leg of a winning double after Davison scored earlier in the meeting with Check Side ($3.10) in the $50,000 Showcase Super Maiden, (1175m) with Nick Souquet aboard.
Miller also notched a winning double after he piloted the Garry Worsop-trained Just Like Liam ($4.20) to victory in the $50,000 Class 3 Handicap, (1500m).
The Albury hoop was thrilled to land a winner for the veteran Albury trainer on the club's biggest meeting of the year.
"Garry has done a terrific job with this horse who is ultra-consistent and doesn't know how to run a bad race," Miller said.
"He races on the pace and makes his own luck and is always hard to get past.
"That's his first win in four starts since a bit of a freshen-up but he has been a bit unlucky after finishing runner up on two occasions.
"Garry owns the horse as well, so no doubt he will be celebrating tonight."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.