From court to the course, Montana's reaching new distances beyond Border

An Albury-born and raised FURTHER ultra-marathon runner has lent her support to an international campaign aimed at raising the profile of female athletes.
Montana Farrah-Seaton, 27, along with nine other female athletes from lululemon's global ambassador collective, gathered in California to push their limits together in a collaborative challenge to close the gender gap.
Ms Farrah-Seaton, who now lives in Melbourne, covered 508.26 kilometres over the six-day challenge, which ended on March 12.
Running hadn't always been a dream for the former basketballer; she never "got that runner's high" that everyone spoke about. But on a whim five years ago, she signed up for a half-marathon.
"That was my first real taste of it," she said. "I didn't love it though.
"It was a lot harder than I thought, and I didn't train for it either."
Ms Farrah-Seaton said she never understood that running was like every other sport in that it required dedication and practice, although she had always enjoyed a challenge.
"You need a plan and a support team behind you," she said.
"After the first run I signed up for another half marathon, but this time it was different. From there, I fell in love with it.
"I started to understand the entire thing about running. I've done everything from five-kilometre races to now running five- to six-day events.
"It's just been a natural progression. It's never been something that I've really wanted. I've never been like, I'd love to run for six days.
Ms Farrah-Seaton said she was proud of how far she had come and would say yes all over again.
"It's easy to have doubt, but I wanted to see what I'm capable of and to show anyone and everyone that there is so much more that we can achieve when we say yes to things," she said.
Ms Farrah-Seaton said it was inspiring to be on show to the nation and to the world and show women they could push themselves.
"I was lucky enough to be selected as one of 10 women to make a change within female sport and be able to help change the narrative and turn a page in that women also deserve the same recognition as men."
