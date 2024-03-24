Look who's coming: US stars to headline 2024 Deni Ute Muster

The Deni Ute Muster will bring back an international flavour in 2024 with two US country music stars featuring as the iconic festival's headliners for the first time since pre-COVID.
Megastar Kip Moore, who has built a strong following Down Under with repeat appearances at Queensland's CMC Rocks and sell-out tours, will close out the festival on the October long weekend.
Meanwhile, sensation Tyler Hubbard - who started out as as one half of Florida Georgia Line - will take the Friday night crowd at Deniliquin to the next level as its headliner.
The social media rumour mill had been running hot since Moore announced his Australian tour last week, with a noticeable gap between shows over the October long weekend sending country fans into a frenzy in the comments across Moore's own accounts as well as on festival pages and fandom groups.
The last major American artist to feature at the muster was Tim McGraw in 2019.
A strong Australian line-up will also feature across the muster's main stages over the two nights, with eight-time ARIA award-winning Amy Shark making her Deni debut and Darlinghurst opening the action on Friday night.
Chart-topper Brad Cox also hits the road to the Riverina, as will perennial favourite and Australian country music icon John Williamson.
Crowd favourites The Sunny Cowgirls, Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, Amber Lawrence and Fanny Lumsden close out the main stage line-up.
Campgrounds to the Deni Ute Muster will open a day earlier than the festival's kick-off to allow campers plenty of time to set up ahead of the action, which officially begins on October 4, general manager Vicky Lowry said in announcing the much-anticipated line-up.
"It is hard to believe that we are at that time once again," she said.
"We have an awesome line-up, a mix of international and Australian artists to entertain our crowd of all ages
"Still to come in a future announcement will be day stage line-up and the schedule for the around the ground entertainment with some new activations never before seen at the Muster and all the popular ones returning.
"We look forward to welcoming you through the famous Deni Ute Muster gates to celebrate two days of great music, entertainment, ute events, family fun, camping and friendships."
Tickets to the 2024 festival are on sale through the muster website.
