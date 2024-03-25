Life after racing: Barnawartha expo to showcase off-the-track thoroughbreds

Her passion is helping thoroughbred horses find new careers after their racing days are over.
Now Barnawartha horse trainer Jade Willis wants to give a leg up to the humans who give these off-the-track thoroughbreds (OTTB) a new life - and purpose.
JW Equestrian Centre will host an OTTB expo on Thursday, March 28 from 9am with a few star-studded guests set to make an appearance including renowned racehorse So Si Bon.
This four-legged legend will be joined by two-legged horse industry stars including international eventing and grand prix dressage champion Heath Ryan, Olympic eventing rider Amanda Ross and global 5-star eventer Emily Anker.
Vets, saddle fitters, feed experts and body workers will be on hand for the free open day, which aims to highlight the versatility and beauty of the breed - and provide professional support and advice to OTTB owners.
Willis, who has been supported by Racing Victoria for the past five years, specialises in re-training and re-homing former racehorses.
From elite eventing competitors to trail-riding companions and pony club mounts, she says OTTBs have a lot to offer.
But she's says it's also important to have a "back-up network" to ensure they go on to lead positive and useful lives after racing, including help with any residual issues.
"They come to us as two-year-olds through to 12-year-olds and we try to work out what they are good at and what they are not so good at," Jade explains.
"We have them here - and we are good at what we do: they get regular exercise and they generally like routine.
"We want to offer owners and riders help from industry professionals so that they can continue on successfully with the horses."
Jade says one of the best qualities of a thoroughbred is "they adapt so quickly" and have generally been very well handled since birth.
"They always load on to a float or truck, they are good to catch and good for the farrier," she explains.
"The thing I love about them is they are so willing to learn ... they try and try and try for you."
The event is free to spectators while local riders with their own OTTBs will pay a nominal fee to enjoy masterclasses with Ryan, Ross and Anker.
Ross is set to ride one of JW Equestrian's horses to demonstrate how to train basic exercises and the day will conclude with a Q&A session with the guest presenters from 4pm.
After 95 starts that reaped $2.3 million in prizemoney, So Si Bon was retired from racing in 2023.
The 10-year-old "was a fan favourite not only because of his deeds on the track and his eye-catching looks but also for his personality," Racing.com reported in August.
"The reformed bad boy was notorious in his early career for biting his fellow horses and being tagged as a 'non-winner'," it stated.
At the time, co-trainer Ben Hayes said the gelding was "an incredibly special horse to us all (at Lindsay Park)".
"To have run at Stakes level 61 times throughout his 95-start career is simply amazing and very rare.
"He will be missed around the stable by every single one of our staff members."
10am: The Bit Fitter
10.30: Randlab scope demonstration with Hume Equine Centre
11am: Pryde's EasiFeed
11.30am: Craig Widdison Racing
12pm: Heath Ryan Masterclass
12.30pm: Skye Park Rugs rug-fitting demonstration
1pm: Amanda Ross Equestrian Masterclass
2pm: EquaCare
2.30pm: The Sporthorse Network
4pm: Q & A session with Emily Anker, Heath Ryan and Amanda Ross
