Welcome to New York, it's been waiting for you, right down Amp Lane

New York-style "cookies" will soon be flying off the shelves at an Albury bakery.
Dash Cakes owner Carmen Connell has been testing recipes during the past three months and would launch the product for Australia-wide delivery after Easter.
Made famous by Levain Bakery in New York City, the biscuits have blown up on video hosting platform TikTok since Brisbane business Brooki Bakehouse built a successful bakery around them.
Ms Connell tweaked them since early this year before offering them in her Amp Lane shop for the first time about a month ago.
She said the large, stuffed biscuits came in many flavours.
"They have been a huge hit locally," she said.
"They're 140 grams; so you don't have to eat it all in one sitting unless you want to.
"Being American and from New York, they're always going to be big!"
Among her popular offerings were red velvet stuffed with cream cheese, Biscoff, lemon cheesecake, almond croissant and traditional New York (choc chip and walnut).
Dash Cakes will ship the product anywhere in Australia from Monday, April 8.
Having opened Dash Cakes in Amp Lane together with a business partner in January 2020, Ms Connell then went out on her own about eight months ago.
With a background as a real estate agent, Tocumwal-raised Ms Connell was a self-taught baker.
"I started doing kids' birthday cakes when my daughter was three (she's now 20)," Ms Connell said.
In honouring a journey she had started with Michael, Ms Connell opened Zest Cake and Dessert Studio at Rutherglen during the Winery Walkabout festival in mid-2016.
She trained in cake design in Sydney and Wagga before she focused on patisserie in Wodonga TAFE's first intake in 2015.
Today Dash Cakes offered a range of cakes in store as well as wedding, theme or gluten-free cakes made to order.
Ms Connell said the business had experienced strong growth during the past six months.
It now employed five staff as well as herself.
"We do a lot of 18th, 21st and baby shower cakes," she said.
"Vintage heart cakes are a big trend too at the moment."
Dash Cakes gained a $5000 grant from Business Women Albury Wodonga at its International Women's Day event in March.
Six finalists were chosen from 28 nominations for the annual grants program.
Ms Connell said the grant would help offset the cost of fridges and freezers to expand the business.
"With commercial grade fridges and freezers, I can streamline ordering, by doing weekly orders instead of daily orders," Ms Connell said.
"I can hold more stock, giving me faster turnaround times for cakes."
Now Albury-based Ms Connell said she looked forward to more business innovations this year.
Her partner Glenn Foster had been her biggest supporter.
Dash Cakes operates Monday to Friday, 8am to 3pm, and Saturday, 8am to noon.
