Ten things to do on the Border and North East this Easter long weekend

The Falls Creek Easter Festival will be jam-packed with fun, kids' games, activities and food. There will be Easter feasting available in many of the cafes and restaurants, so you can get a leisurely coffee or brunch before filling up on Easter eggs. Activities include cinema, crafts and scavenger hunts, MTB skills camps and shuttles, guided nature and historical walks, big Easter Sunday Funday, Easter big breakfast, giant Easter egg hunt and the infamous egg toss. Easter Monday will be the last time for the season to get Blue Dirt mountain bike shuttles to the top of the hill, so book it now!