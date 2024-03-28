Ten things to do on the Border and North East this Easter long weekend

Step into Beechworth's vibrant community at the Golden Horseshoes Festival. Enjoy a weekend filled with family fun, bustling markets and live entertainment. Experience the excitement of the grand street parade, the thrills of the family fun carnival and the diverse offerings of the Rotary market. Admission is free, so gather your loved ones and immerse yourself in the rich culture and charm of Beechworth. Catch Melbourne band The Baker Boys on Easter Saturday on the Camp Street Stage at 10.40am, 12.25pm and 2.10pm. Pete Denahy and the Surreal McCoys will perform at 11.35am and 1.15pm.
The Ultimate Pearl Jam Tribute show is coming to Sodens Hotel. Celebrate one of the biggest bands of all time with a monster stage show featuring all of their massive hits! Live and free from 9pm.
Ignite your senses and immerse yourself in an afternoon as James & Co. Wines offers live and free music at their boutique cellar door. Prepare to be captivated by Liam Dalby, a Border musical sensation with a decade of experience. Sip and savour wines, available by the glass or bottle, local and imported beers, Alpine cider, classic gin and tonics, Aperol Spritz, refreshing Mimosas and their signature Moscato Bang Bang. Indulge your taste buds with the Cheese Your Own Adventure fridge!
Enjoy great wines, tasty food options and entertainment for all the family. Live music on the lawns from noon to 4pm. The Wine Bar will serve wines, cocktails and local beers. There will be a jumping castle, face painting and plenty of outdoor lawn games. Tickets include entry, branded wine glass, wine tasting at the cellar door and live music. There will be plenty of seating but bring a picnic blanket or camp chairs if you'd like. No BYO food or drinks. Dogs are welcome if well-behaved and on a lead.
The Falls Creek Easter Festival will be jam-packed with fun, kids' games, activities and food. There will be Easter feasting available in many of the cafes and restaurants, so you can get a leisurely coffee or brunch before filling up on Easter eggs. Activities include cinema, crafts and scavenger hunts, MTB skills camps and shuttles, guided nature and historical walks, big Easter Sunday Funday, Easter big breakfast, giant Easter egg hunt and the infamous egg toss. Easter Monday will be the last time for the season to get Blue Dirt mountain bike shuttles to the top of the hill, so book it now!
Spend an afternoon learning the process of creating your own soap. You'll get hands-on as you milk Sunday the goat, select and forage farm-grown botanicals and then whip up a batch of soap. Enjoy a farm made afternoon tea too. This workshop is hands-on so numbers are limited so everyone can milk, make and blend. You'll take home: 400 millitres of goat milk (pop into the freezer for your own batch at home), three pieces of soap and soap making recipe and notes. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/goat-soap-making-autumn-2024-2
Ready, set, scramble! Kids of Bright, little visitors and their families are invited to join the annual Easter Egg Scramble. There will be a special hunting ground just for the real littlies; for the bigger kids, everything else is fair game! Bring a bucket, bring a basket, bring a wheelbarrow. The outdoor bar will be open from 10.30am. Come on down before the scramble starts and grab a drink and a delicious bacon and egg roll. The scramble starts at 11am sharp. No bookings are required for the scramble.
Sneak in a scenic run around Beechworth this Easter weekend. Join the 3-kilometre or the 10-kilometre course. Registration live via this link: alpinetiming.com.au/rg474
Come, relax and enjoy the views at Ringer Reef while sipping on a glass of wine and soaking up great local music. Book a table on the landing, or picnic on the lawn and enjoy the afternoon. Adam Lindsay performing 1pm to 4pm. Bookings: https://ringerreef.com.au
The show is a tribute to the late, great Jake Blues, with brother Zee taking lead and Elwood by his side. Joining them is the feisty Ellie (soon to be Elliewood) as Jake's long-lost daughter and Twiggy as the backing singer with attitude. The two new characters bring a new dimension and dynamic, providing more banter, more comedy and a wider variety of material to perform. They've got a full tank of gas, half a packet of cigarettes, sunglasses on, and they're on a mission from God! Live and free.
