Reg never stood still: 'Knocking off when you retire has got whiskers on it!'

While The Beatles famously sang about kicking back and wasting away at age 64, they didn't have Reginald "Reg" Morley in mind.
The Wodonga resident did some of his best work after his retirement at 64.
He joined Wodonga Men's Shed, he became a court support worker, he was an active Wodonga Rotary Club member and he played his old records for Westmont Aged Care residents among countless other projects.
Mr Morley was a frequent fixture on High Street where he set up a table and chair, raising thousands of dollars for bushfire and flood victims over decades.
The World War II veteran also started a group for war widows and widowers on the Border in 2013.
Having been an active volunteer in Wodonga for a staggering 70 years, he became known as "the king of volunteers".
Fittingly, Mr Morley was named Wodonga Volunteer of the Year in 2019 at the age of 95.
Mr Morley helped out at the Community Education Centre after his retirement in 1989 and picked up Wodonga Council's Eagle Award during 2007.
A walking track at Sumsion Gardens, Reg Morley Walk, was named after him in 2014.
"Volunteering was interesting and it kept me working," Mr Morley said.
"Knocking off when you retire has got whiskers on it!"
Ahead of his 100th birthday on Saturday, March 30, Mr Morley said volunteering kept him fit and gave him a purpose.
Mr Morley had been heavily involved with the Border community since he was relocated to Bandiana in the early 1940s.
"Volunteering became my full-time job; I got so wrapped up in it but I wouldn't do it if I didn't enjoy it!" he said.
Born at Armidale on March 30, 1924, Mr Morley was the youngest of six siblings.
He enlisted in the Australian Army in August 1940 when a sergeant turned a blind eye to him being underage.
At 16, Mr Morley was posted to 140 General Transport Company as an Army mechanic and served World War II within Australia, mainly in Alice Springs.
"Convoys of vehicles would come from the north and convoys of vehicles would come from the south and if any vehicle was unroadworthy when it got to us we'd have to work on it through the night to get it back up and running again," he recalled.
Having transferred to Bandiana Army Base together with his oldest brother in 1943, Mr Morley said he had fond memories of those times.
He had excelled at both boxing and rugby league.
"We used to go to dances in Albury and Wodonga too," Mr Morley said.
"The CWA would put on a dance every Tuesday night; there were 11 girls from Wodonga who ended up marrying 11 of the men from our Army division."
Being among those 11, Mr Morley was discharged in June 1946 at the rank of Private and wed his sweetheart Shirley Agnew.
They were blessed with three children: Jayne, Michael and Ward.
Mr Morley returned to his painting trade before he became the first operator of a full-scale night security service for Albury-Wodonga in 1958, nabbing countless crooks working seven nights a week over 12 years.
Initially armed with an automatic pistol and later a revolver, Mr Morley worked from 10pm to 6am.
He rated an armed confrontation with a man at the Wodonga drive-in theatre as his most memorable episode.
"I disturbed him while he was trying to blow up a safe at the drive-in kiosk and I fired a shot at the ground to scare him," he said.
"He then fired a shot at me before he drove off."
Mr Morley lost him in a pursuit but caught him an hour later at Wodonga golf course.
The Border Mail reported in April, 1963, after Mr Morley had made his sixth "arrest" for the year: "Albury's nightwatchman-special constable Reg Morley had done it again."
Mr Morley was deemed a special constable by the NSW police, a status giving him the same powers of arrest as a regular policeman, while in Victoria he had to rely on the citizen's arrest provision.
He used a bicycle to patrol on nightwatch at times.
"Nobody could hear me coming," he said.
"I caught so many people that way it wasn't funny!"
Mr Morley brought Armaguard to Wodonga and worked for the company until his retirement.
"We were handling millions of dollars in pay for the Army at Kapooka and Airforce at Forest Hill," he said.
Now a resident of Lutheran Aged Care - Yallaroo in Albury, Mr Morley will celebrate his 100th birthday with family and friends on Thursday, March 28, at the Commercial Club Albury, where he was a life member.
He was club president for five years but also adept at billiards.
"It's been a really wonderful life," he said.
"I have no regrets."
