'Filth': Racist letters dropped in Riverina mailboxes a 'dangerous' move

Daisy Huntly
Taylor Dodge
By Daisy Huntly, and Taylor Dodge
March 27 2024 - 12:30pm
Federal member for the Riverina Michael McCormack has raised his concerns after a racist letter was dropped in mailboxes across Lake Albert. File picture
Racist letters dropped in mailboxes across Wagga over the weekend calling on residents to join a white supremacy movement will be referred to the Australian Federal Police.

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

