'Filth': Racist letters dropped in Riverina mailboxes a 'dangerous' move

Racist letters dropped in mailboxes across Wagga over the weekend calling on residents to join a white supremacy movement will be referred to the Australian Federal Police.
Letters, which have been deemed "dangerous" and "inflammatory", were distributed in streets across Lake Albert and other Wagga suburbs from a network claiming to be the European Australian Movement.
The letters state they are part of a movement for the "building of a physical and politicised white Australian community" as white Australians are "becoming a minority".
It claims those who join the movement are combating the "systematic replacement and destruction of white Australians".
Residents contacted member for Riverina Michael McCormack after receiving the letter over the weekend of March 23 and 24.
"To have somebody distribute this white supremacist filth, is beyond belief quite frankly. I'd just hope somebody has whoever is doing this on CCTV, certainly I referred one of those constituents who called me to the police," Mr McCormack said.
"I'm actually going to take it up with the AFP, this is not our community and should be, and I'm sure will be, called out by all sensible members of our community.
"Our community is above this and as when last time this happened I'd really like to think it's not somebody from the 2650 postcode, I'm just hoping it's somebody who decided to plant these from a long way away, because I don't think this is someone who is, or should be, a member of our community.
"Democracy is one thing and freedom of speech is certainly one thing but this goes beyond the pale."
NSW MP Joe McGirr echoed Mr McCormack's disgust at the matter, revealing he also found the hate speech dropped at his home.
"I was appalled to read this disgusting material after receiving copies from a worried constituent yesterday afternoon and was later horrified to find the same letters in my own mailbox," he said.
"There is no place in our community for this kind of hatred and intolerance, and I'm very disturbed to think that the perpetrators were motivated enough to apparently distribute their vile message across a significant area of the city."
Dr McGirr - who last year campaigned for re-election with the vow to ban the Nazi salute - has referred the matter to police at a local level and urged people not to take the bigoted messaging on board.
"The text in the letters is unquestionably of a white supremacist nature and images on the letter are reminiscent of Nazi symbols, the use of which is a criminal offence punishable by up to 12 months in jail and/or an $11,000 fine," he said.
"I have passed on my concerns to police to see whether any action can be taken to stop this deplorable behaviour.
"In the meantime, I urge anyone who finds this material to treat it with the contempt it deserves by throwing it in the bin."
There has been some speculation among residents that those behind the distribution of the letters are teenagers who may be under the misguidance of adults or the internet.
Mr McCormack said if that was the case, it made it even more disturbing.
"What are kids doing distributing this sort of rubbish, and if they are kids who are they doing it on behalf of?" he said.
"If they are kids and it is their own idea, what on earth are they going online and looking at?
"This is not normal.
"This is not funny, this is very much wading into dangerous territory.
"We've got enough problems in the world without these sorts of things creating more."
While Mr McCormack said he only received a "couple" of calls from residents who received a letter, even one call was enough to cause him concern.
"What that flyer contains is inflammatory content," he said.
"We're not a white Australian city, we're not a white Australian nation."
