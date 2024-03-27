Brew's bubbling with excitement after landing 'Big V' leadership gong

Former North Albury star Dom Brew will lead a host of former AFL players when the "Big V" takes on the SANFL next month.
Brew was on Wednesday named captain of the Victorian Football League representative team, which will play the South Australian side on April 6, coinciding with the AFL's Gather Round.
Former Ovens and Murray guns Nathan Cooper and Hudson Garoni have also been named in the 50-man squad, which features former AFL players in Callum and Tyler Brown, Trent Bianco and Phoenix Spicer.
Brew, who won Werribee's best and fairest last season in a team which featured Geelong draftee Shaun Mannagh, said it was a huge honour to be named captain.
"I've been in the league a while now so I'm incredibly humbled," Brew told afl.com.au.
"It's pretty surreal considering my journey coming from the Development League and then working my way through.
"Coming down from Albury to Werribee to play in the Development League and then debut midway through that year and hold my spot at such a great club like Werribee. Then to stay in the VFL all the way through Covid and to be here now is huge.
"For me to represent not just the VFL, but also the Werribee Football Club is something that I am proud to do."
