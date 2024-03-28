Woman who caused fatal crash keeps her freedom after sentence handed down

A Baranduda woman who caused a car crash that killed a man near Khancoban has avoided jail.
Louise M. Thornton was instead placed on a community corrections order when she appeared for sentence before the District Court in Albury on Thursday, March 28.
She had previously pleaded not guilty in Albury Local Court to a series of charges laid in the wake of the crash on the Alpine Way in the Geehi area, south of Khancoban.
The other motorist, Roy Wilson, died in the collision, which took place on December 18, 2021, at 10.20am.
Thornton, who is in her mid-60s, had been committed to stand trial before the District Court on three serious charges, of dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and cause bodily harm by misconduct.
That third charge related to injuries suffered by another man.
The collision happened as a result of Thornton's car crossing to the incorrect side of the road.
With her conviction and sentencing, two other back-up charges of negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm were withdrawn by the Crown.
Thornton, of Pro Hart Drive, was placed on a 21-month community corrections order on Thursday on the charges of dangerous driving occasioning death and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The order, which will expire on December 27, 2025, has a condition that she "take part in any program, treatment, intervention or related activity" specified or as directed by a NSW Community Corrections officer.
Specifically, Thornton must continue to take part in clinical psychological therapy with Dr Susette Sowden "or another qualified clinical psychologist" for the term of the order.
She was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for 12 months from Thursday.
For the charge of cause bodily harm by misconduct, Thornton was convicted and sentenced to a concurrent 11-month community corrections order.
It was directed that should Thornton fail to comply with the conditions of the order, she might be required to undergo resentencing.
