Woman and baby taken to hospital after car crashes through fence in Wodonga

A woman and her baby are being treated in hospital after her vehicle crashed through a fence and into a home in Wodonga on Thursday, March 28.
Ambulance Victoria paramedics and at least eight police officers responded to the incident on Silva Drive, near the corner of Melrose Drive, in West Wodonga around 3:10pm.
Alexander Lovett, who lives in the home hit by the vehicle, said he felt "a decent shake" from the impact on the house.
"Initially we thought it was just the cat getting up where he shouldn't be and knocking some stuff over, but then we felt the house shake and it was something more," he said.
"I think the first bang we heard was the driver hitting another car and the second one was the fence."
Mr Lovett said by the time he stepped outside, nearby residents had started to help the woman and her baby out of the vehicle, before they were transported to Albury hospital by paramedics shortly after.
"There was no visual injuries on the baby, but the mum had a decent cut," he said.
MORE TO COME
