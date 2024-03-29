'I just think it's ridiculous': Blow-up over bridge centenary

A request for a plaque to mark the centenary of the Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge has been rejected by Federation Council, with a councillor labelling the move "ridiculous".
Co-chairs of a committee formed to mark the 100th anniversary, John Lawless and Robert Purtle, wrote to councillors in January requesting Federation to sponsor a plaque commemorating the opening in late 1924.
At its March meeting, the council unanimously voted against contributing towards the sign on four conditions.
They included the council not having a donations budget and not owning the bridge which is a NSW asset.
It was also stated that if a plaque was backed it "could infer that council has possible sentimental links to the current bridge" which is slated for demolition and that council would not support keeping the span when the new crossing is built.
Council general manager Adrian Butler, who put the recommendation to the meeting, said obviously that position would not be well received and he acknowledged contact from his counterpart at Moira Council, stating it would support a plaque on the Victorian end.
Corowa-based councillor Gail Law rubbished the proposal.
"I don't see the point in us putting a plaque on a bridge that is going to end up in the lake anyway," Cr Law said.
"I just think it's ridiculous."
Mayor Pat Bourke was more amenable, saying a plaque on the lead up to the bridge outlining its history would be "more appropriate".
Mr Lawless criticised Cr Law's "ridiculous" remark, saying what was proposed were plaques on the shore leading to the bridge in Mulwala and Yarrawonga.
"That is a totally juvenile comment, I think that is disgusting," Mr Lawless, a former Moira councillor, said.
"We're celebrating 100 years of the bridge, which has served Yarrawonga-Mulwala well and here she is making a derogatory comment like that about history."
Mr Lawless and fellow group members are slated to meet Cr Bourke on Easter Monday.
The fate of the 1924 bridge and plans for a new Lake Mulwala crossing have been a saga with wrangles over funding for the replacement and its route.
Nevertheless, Mr Lawless, who has long lobbied for a fresh span, said it was important to mark the contribution of the truss bridge as no plaque existed from its opening.
The bridge was opened on December 13, 1924, with a ribbon being cut by the wife of Yarrawonga Shire's then president in the presence of NSW Public Works Minister Richard Ball, who was the inspiration for the name of the village of Balldale.
Mr Ball was reported at the time as saying the bridge "would last for all time, since reinforced concrete and steel had been used in its construction".
Mr Lawless said due to harvest commitments in December it was hoped a centenary celebration would be held in October with Transport for NSW closing the bridge for two to three hours for the occasion.
Meanwhile, strengthening works on the bridge will done on weekdays from Wednesday, April 3, until mid-June.
That means the speed limit on the crossing will be reduced to 30kmh while the upgrade on supports is done from a barge.
