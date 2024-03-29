The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'I just think it's ridiculous': Blow-up over bridge centenary

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
March 30 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge is marking 100 years of operation in 2024 with plans for a celebration in October.
The Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge is marking 100 years of operation in 2024 with plans for a celebration in October.

A request for a plaque to mark the centenary of the Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge has been rejected by Federation Council, with a councillor labelling the move "ridiculous".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.