Horses on these courses need the best of breeding and fine training to shine

You can be just about any age to get into the saddle, but it's absolutely vital that your mount is up for a very long ride.
Over the Easter holiday weekend about 140 people from across Australia have been doing just that as part of the Burrumbuttock Endurance Ride.
With a required age range of 10 to 70, the event is open to many but getting involved for the first time is not just a matter of turning up.
Organiser Toby Marshall said what began for many as a hobby was often turned into a sport.
Mr Marshall said a key part of progressing in endurance riding was "how you develop a horse, and what genetics are successful in this sport".
That involved both an understanding of a horse's breeding and undertaking the right preparation for a horse to traverse 100 kilometres.
Those who have been competing at Burrumbuttock have included international entrants.
Catherine Bailey, of Orange, has been taking part with her horse Razorback Arctic Fire, having not long returned from competing overseas including an event in France where she came third.
"We're riding a stallion, he is still qualifying, so we have to do it in novice time - at a slower speed," she said.
"This will be his third 80 kilometre and 100 kilometre ride that he has done."
Mrs Bailey said her love of riding horses came from her husband Chris's side of the family.
"They're all very passionate riders," she said.
"My three kids are very into riding too and it's a lot of fun."
Mrs Bailey said there was a strict regime leading up to the race that her horse had to follow, including a specific diet.
"I've really enjoyed the track and it's quite different to what I did over in France," she said.
"Overseas it's quite competitive but for Australian endurance I feel it's a great family sport and we do it more for leisure than competition."
Mr Marshall said it was the first time the race had been held in Burrumbuttock and had "been received very well".
"My wife and I have a long history in the sport and we like to help where we can," he said.
"It's been great for our town with people coming and spending money.
"Although it was a challenging course - and hasn't been easy - it's been a good weekend."
