Gap in the system which is compromising Border residents' mental health

Border counsellors fear many clients needing mental health assistance will have to go without because of what they see as major flaws in the Medicare funding model.
While people who get a mental health plan from their GP are entitled to discounted psychology sessions, the rebate does not extend to counsellors.
One counsellor said exceptions were sometimes granted, but this was not an easy process to embark on - and achieving it was quite difficult.
Wodonga counsellor Cyan von Gija said the issue was one that had been around for several years and "wasn't getting any better".
Mr von Gija said that given the demands inherent in long waiting lists of people seeking help with their mental health, it wasn't fair that counsellors were not paid a Medicare gap fee despite their experience.
"One of the things that upset me is you can be a social worker and go and do six months' training in mental health and then get under the mental health care plan," he said.
"For someone like myself, who has had 10 years of training and over 40 years of experience, we don't get any rebates at all."
Mr von Gija said that when compared with the bigger cities, this region had only half the number of health practitioners "and that's where our problem is".
"The wait lists are terrible," he said.
"It wouldn't be so bad if people only had something mild.
"But some people are in crisis, and it's quite tortuous that they have to wait to see a psychologist or pay full fees to see someone who can get them in quicker."
Mr von Gija said he had many people approach him who couldn't afford the service and so asked for a discounted rate.
"Sometimes we can do it out of the goodness of our heart, but it is unfair," he said.
"I've given up worrying about the Medicare rebate gap now. That's even though I've done so many severe trauma cases through to coronial reports, yet there's people who have hardly any experience and get the Medicare rebate."
Mr von Gija said there were still negative impacts flowing through from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's increased the pressure for life in general," he said.
"There's not enough therapists out there to meet the services."
EMJ Counselling Wodonga's Emily Janda said she couldn't action any referrals that included a mental health plan, and it was "disheartening to turn people away".
"My understanding is it's between three and six months to get into a psychologist.
"When you're in acute mental health pain, that's not ideal. Even a week can feel like a long time."
Ms Janda said with people having to wait to get in to see someone meant that they would develop "unhealthy coping mechanisms".
She said many people also weren't educated when it came to mental health plans and thought they could access services for free.
But Ms Janda said there was still a gap to pay.
"I still try to price my fees within that gap fee, and 90 per cent of people are still happy to pay," she said.
"Hopefully in a few years' time Medicare will cover some of our counselling services.
"The Australian Counselling Association is lobbying the federal government at the moment to have Medicare include counselling, so long as the counsellor has a certain level of registration and expertise."
Social worker and counsellor Anita Geary, of Wodonga's Insight Therapies, said although she had been given the Medicare rebate gap, it was rare and she had to do extensive training to get to that stage.
"The other ladies that work here don't get the rebate even though they've been working in the field for the same amount of time," she said.
"They just haven't gone through the accreditation process because it's quite harrowing.
"It's quite a big task to go through, so if you wish to see them then it's a full out-of-pocket cost, which in reality probably isn't really that much different than a psychologist's out-of-pocket cost.
"We often do quite deep, long-standing trauma work, so six or 10 sessions, generally speaking isn't going to be enough to really move forward successfully long term.
"You can do a lot in 10 sessions under a mental health care plan. But I guess the work we do in our clinic is a lot deeper, and would need more sessions."
Ms Geary said there were pros and cons when it came to Medicare.
"But there are limitations to that as well," she said.
"Medicare is a very medicalised model. It's about diagnosing, treating, and then discharging, which can, at times, clash with a more therapeutic approach that a lot of therapists or psychotherapists might use, which often is actually needed or really beneficial for people."
Ms Geary said she would like counsellors to be recognised, something she felt would happen in the next few years.
"But it will be restricted to counsellors that have master's degrees with years and years and hours and hours of practice," she said.
"That's how I see it playing out."
