Regional Victoria is Australia's worst performing housing market

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
April 2 2024 - 4:30am
An aerial shot of Victoria Cross Parade in Wodonga. Picture by Mark Jesser
Regional Victoria has notched the weakest housing market in Australia in March 2024, slipping 0.35 per cent for an annual drop of 1.19 per cent.

Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

