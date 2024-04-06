Sporty Spice is bringing her best DJ game, set and match to Albury

English pop icon Melanie C will perform her DJ set in Albury.
Melanie Jayne Chisholm, known as Melanie C or Mel C, rose to fame in the mid-1990s as part of the most successful girl band of all time, the Spice Girls.
Dubbed Sporty Spice, Melanie C has gone on to a successful solo career, influencing music and pop culture over three decades.
Gracing the stages with her DJ sets across Europe, Britain, Ibiza and Australia, Melanie C will perform her unique show in full bass-driven house tracks at Beer DeLuxe Albury on Friday, April 26.
With 11 British number ones to her name, Melanie C was the only female artist to top the UK charts as a quintet, quartet, duo and solo artist in British music history.
She remained best known from the Spice Girls, which formed in 1994 with Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice).
Albury's April 26 show starts at 8pm.
For bookings visit: tickets.avclive.com.au/outlet/event
