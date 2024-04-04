Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, April 6-7

Off-Grid Living Festival, Chiltern Racecourse and Recreation Reserve, Chiltern, Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 9am to 5pm
The Off-Grid Living Festival will appeal to those passionate about sustainability, families with children looking for a fun and educational experience, people who are curious to discover a new way of life, find ways to reduce their carbon footprint and holiday makers and adventurers looking for a communal environment with amazing food, music, people, workshops and community. All talks in the five talk tents are free. Tickets will only be available at the gate if not sold out online: day pass is $35, weekend pass is $60 and children under 14 are free. A free Chiltern shuttle service will run between the festival site, railway station, Chiltern Caravan Park and Martin Lane (beside Chiltern Bakery) from 9am to 10pm Saturday and 9am to 6pm Sunday. Onsite parking opens from 8.15am.
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, 15 Havelock Street, Saturday, April 6, 10am to 1pm
This month's feature will be repairing and fixing furniture/woodwork. There are a lot of unused chairs, side tables and woodwork items out there because they are broken and in need of repair. Other repair tables will include tool sharpening, battery operated and device repair or help, clothing/textiles and costume jewellery. The cafe cannot repair electrical appliances or do clothing alterations. Volunteers are always welcome. The service is free but a donation is appreciated. Three items per person. Free cuppa and cake included, donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative.
The Beach Boys Experience, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, April 6, 7.30pm
For nearly 60 years, the Beach Boys have embodied summertime. Favourites like Surfin Safari, Surfin USA, Surfer Girl, Little Deuce Coupe, Barbara Ann and California Girls turned the warm weather months into a blissful utopia where perpetual happiness, young love and endless freedom reigned. Now, The Beach Boys Experience brings to the stage a mesmerising vocal wall of harmonies to capture the iconic sounds of one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands of all time. Come have some fun, fun, fun at the coolest, hippest, most far-out concert this year!
Wodonga Colour Frenzy Fun Walk or Run, Willow Park, Wodonga, Sunday, April 7, 9am to 11am with the fun run from 9.30am
You can walk, jog, run or even crawl. It's completely self-paced and untimed. With a 1.65-kilometre track you can choose to do one lap or three laps! The event raises money for animal rescues across Australia; they do an incredible job at finding forever homes for dogs, cats and other animals. It aims to raise $5000 for a local rescue and a combined $250,000 Australia-wide by the end of 2024! New pre and post event entertainment with giveaways, music, small select market place, food and drinks. Doggos allowed. Everyone gets a finisher medal. Race pack (wrist bands, glasses and personal powder bag) plus any optional merchandise will be available for collection from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, April 6, at Willow Park in Wodonga. Tickets: colourfrenzy.com.au
Creedence Clearwater Collective, The Cube Wodonga, Sunday, April 7, 7.30pm and Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Saturday, April 6, 7.30pm
Join this night of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty to celebrate the music of one of the world's most iconic bands - from the songs they wrote, to the songs covered, to the songs they wrote for others. From their album debut in 1968 to their last album in 1972, CCR was a juggernaut of phenomenal proportions. No other band has created such an impact in such a short time. The Creedence Clearwater Collective brings to the stage a band that captures the unique CCR sound.
Elvis to the Extreme, Club Mulwala (RSL), Saturday, April 6, 8.30pm
Marcus Elvis Jackson is an award-winning Elvis tribute artist, taking out the King of the World semi pro division competition in Memphis. He's the only Australian to have done so. Not only is his vocal range second to none, Marcus moves and looks like Elvis, and exudes the same warmth when he engages with the crowds. Elvis to the Extreme is a full show featuring a six-piece show band. Live and free.
Chiltern Ecstatic Dance and Sound Bath, Chiltern Memorial Hall, Saturday, April 6, 7pm to 9pm
Enjoy the experience of a lights-off and closed-eye conscious dance, where you are free to move your body to specially selected music to lift your energy. The aim is to take you out of your head and into a more centred place. No special dance moves are needed, just a willingness to let go and tune into the music as it takes you on an inner journey.
Mezz Coleman Solo Tour, No. 49 Espresso and Record Bar, Wangaratta, Saturday, April 6, 7.30pm
To celebrate the release of her 2023 album, I Never Said a Word, Melbourne singer-songwriter Mezz Coleman will bring her unique brand of alt-pop to regional Victoria. Stripping her songs back to their most intimate beginnings, Mezz will share tales of love, life, death and rebirth in solo settings, inspired by the rawness often felt at this time of year, as the leaves fall from the trees and the sun slowly fades away. Inspired by the slow-living movement, Mezz decided to create a slow-paced tour, playing only a small number of shows each month over autumn. Wangaratta support will be Georgina Stallard.
Toby Mobbs Live, Stanley Pub, Sunday, April 7, 2.30pm to 4.30pm
Toby Mobbs is a librarian by day and pop-folk singer-songwriter by night. Mobbs has sought to carve a unique music style both live and in the studio by incorporating thick, dynamic, and rhythmic guitar, warm vocals and introspective lyrical storytelling. When not at home in Albury, you will find him travelling around Australia finding new towns and audiences to connect with, providing insight into the stories behind the music and promoting his latest studio releases.
Belvoir Park Community Wood Fired Pizza Oven, Belvoir Park, Wodonga, Sunday, April 7, noon to 3pm
Come along to Belvoir Park Community Wood-Fired Pizza Oven to listen to the soothing sounds of various artists while enjoying pizza cooked by council staff. Pack your own pizza ingredients and tray and share in the communal pizza oven area. BYO chair or picnic rug. No cost.
