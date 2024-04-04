Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, April 6-7

The Off-Grid Living Festival will appeal to those passionate about sustainability, families with children looking for a fun and educational experience, people who are curious to discover a new way of life, find ways to reduce their carbon footprint and holiday makers and adventurers looking for a communal environment with amazing food, music, people, workshops and community. All talks in the five talk tents are free. Tickets will only be available at the gate if not sold out online: day pass is $35, weekend pass is $60 and children under 14 are free. A free Chiltern shuttle service will run between the festival site, railway station, Chiltern Caravan Park and Martin Lane (beside Chiltern Bakery) from 9am to 10pm Saturday and 9am to 6pm Sunday. Onsite parking opens from 8.15am.