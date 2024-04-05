Discover home that's a testament to refined living

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This feature property is a testament to refined living.
Boasting a prime location in the highly desirable estate of Norris Park, this home offers a lifestyle of convenience and tranquility.
Indulge in the spaciousness of this remarkable residence, featuring four bedrooms designed to perfection.
Three bedrooms are equipped with built in robes and ceiling fans, while the master suite presents a walk in robe and ensuite, providing the ultimate retreat.
The spacious open plan kitchen and dining area is adorned with premium features including one and half ovens, gas cooktop, double drawer dishwasher, pantry, and stone benchtops.
The seamless flow creates an inviting atmosphere for entertaining and everyday living.
Discover the additional rumpus room downstairs, offering a versatile space for relaxation or recreation.
The large laundry adds practicality to the home, while the ducted gas floor heating and ducted refrigerated cooling ensure year round comfort.
Embrace the timeless beauty of the brand new timber floorboards and the grandeur of nine-foot high ceilings, elevating the elegance of this freshly painted residence.
Entertain guests in the large undercover area, complete with a ceiling fan for added comfort and spectacular mountain views.
Uncover the hidden gem of the under-house area, featuring a wine cellar for the wine connoisseur's delight.
Outside, two water tanks and a garden shed provide practicality, while the single carport and 13 foot garage offer ample space for parking and storage, including sliding storage area and additional fit out.
