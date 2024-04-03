Police searching for driver of red Commodore after Wodonga pursuit

Wodonga police are trying to locate the driver of a red Holden Commodore seen driving erratically on the Hume Freeway that sparked a pursuit in the Border city.
Police said the car was seen speeding down Lawrence Street about 3.15pm on Wednesday, April 3, before it turned onto Melrose Drive and into the CBD via Melbourne Road before the vehicle was left at the back of the Mann Central shopping centre on South Street.
"Police spotted a vehicle driving at speed while crossing the border into Wodonga on April 3," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Officers caught sight of the red Holden Commodore about 3.15pm.
"The Holden was then seen driving erratically throughout Wodonga.
"With the assistance of Pol Air, police found the vehicle dumped in a shopping centre car park in South Street.
"An investigation remains ongoing to identify the driver of the Holden."
Police are also making inquiries in relation to a black car that may be related to the red Commodore left at Mann Central.
Anyone who saw the person leave the car at Mann Central or has any information about the erratic driving is urged to contact Wodonga police station on (02) 6049 2600.
A police pursuit is taking place on the Border.
Victoria Police are trying to locate a stolen vehicle in Wodonga on Wednesday, April 3, with a helicopter circling the city.
"Officers first caught sight of the stolen white Toyota Corolla on the (Lincoln) Causeway about 12pm," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"The Toyota was seen travelling through Wodonga and West Wodonga.
"Despite the assistance of Pol Air, police were unable to keep eyes on the vehicle."
Albury resident Susan Keighran said she was waiting to turn onto Schubach Street, Albury, when she saw the car fly past about 4.15pm.
"It was going 120kmh, easy - I've never seen anything like it," she said.
"I looked to the right and I thought, 'oh, my God, there's a silver van up ahead, a work van'.
"I just kept going along behind it. All of a sudden, we came to the roundabout there at Rau Street and Schubach Street, and the silver van slowed down to give way.
"Well, that was it. The white Corolla just launched to the opposite side of the road.
"Then for at least a couple of blocks, it just travelled the whole way down Schubach Street on the wrong side of the road. My heart was just racing because I know how busy that street is.
"It was frightening."
Searches for the vehicle continue with a strong police presence on the ground across the city.
One Border Mail reader revealed she was almost hit by the vehicle in question near Sumsion Gardens.
"Was confused why it was driving crazy and had a smashed windscreen," she said on Facebook.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Wodonga police station on (02) 6049 2600, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
