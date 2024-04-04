The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Health merger alive; idea blasted by MP, mayor

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 4 2024 - 8:35pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas in a corridor of the new Albury hospital emergency department with Albury Wodonga Health's chief executive Bill Appleby and chair Jonathan Green. Picture by Mark Jesser
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas in a corridor of the new Albury hospital emergency department with Albury Wodonga Health's chief executive Bill Appleby and chair Jonathan Green. Picture by Mark Jesser

Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has not dismissed Shepparton-based Goulburn Valley Health managing Albury Wodonga Health, despite it being a smaller service and more than 170 kilometres from the Twin Cities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.