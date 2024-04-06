Just one bid cast at auction for two-bedroom central Albury house

A crowd of about 30 people and two dogs gathered around a two-bedroom central Albury house when it went to auction on Saturday afternoon, but only one person cast a bid on the Englehardt Street property.
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins described the property as versatile, having mixed-use zoning allowing it to be used for residential or commercial purposes.
"It would make a fantastic Airbnb," he told the crowd at 12.35pm, April 6.
"Absolutely everything's been done, new heating and cooling, new hot water system.
"Residentially, it rents for about $500 to $550 per week ... it ticks a lot of boxes."
Mr Hutchins said the property being so close to Dean Street was another drawcard before launching into the proceedings.
"I don't want to use vendor bid," he said. "I know we've got interested parties who'd like to buy afterwards, that is the nature of auctions at the moment.
"But if you're here and you're registered, you can exclude those parties, take the authority away from those guys."
When a bid for $700,000 was cast, Mr Hutchins invited further offers in $10,000 increments. No one raised their hand.
The property was passed in for $700,000 with no vendor bid cast.
