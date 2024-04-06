24-year-old man charged after aggravated robbery, stolen taxi set ablaze

Police have charged a man following an aggravated robbery in North Albury in the early hours of Saturday.
About 4.30am on April 6, police were called to Mate Street following reports of the incident.
Police were told two men approached a 19-year-old man before demanding cash and property and allegedly stealing a mobile phone.
The men left in a taxi, believed to be stolen from a North Albury address a short time prior to the incident. The man was not injured.
Following inquiries, officers from Murray River Police District located the taxi about 5.30am at Glen Park, Glenroy, well alight.
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze. The taxi was destroyed.
Police attempted to speak with two men before a foot pursuit ensued and arresting a 24-year-old man nearby.
He was taken to Albury police station and charged with aggravated robbery and use corporal violence; be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; goods in personal custody suspected being stolen; passenger not disclose driver's/other passengers identity; intimidate police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm; and two counts of larceny.
He was refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on April 7.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
