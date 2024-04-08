'I have learnt to be more careful buying things, trying to reduce food waste'

Daniel Boschetti, 20, is learning how to cook and do laundry as well as budget.
He is gaining confidence across the board, which will eventually allow him to move out on his own.
"I have learnt to be more careful with buying things, trying to reduce food wastage and everything that my money needs to cover each week," he said.
"I would like to get a better paying job, find a home in town or just out of town within my budget to move into.
"I'm also working hard to get my Ps."
Mr Boschetti is living in an innovative Wangaratta home, which is giving young people with a disability a springboard for independence.
The recently-opened Ready to Launch House, run by for-purpose disability and aged organisation VMCH (Villa Maria Catholic Homes), provides practical, real-life experiences for young people wanting to move out of home for the first time in a safe and supportive environment.
The program is tailored to each resident to suit their goals and needs.
It's the first service offering of its kind for the organisation and fills a vital need in the Wangaratta area.
Mr Boschetti admitted his favourite part of living at Ready to Launch was "uninterrupted sleep", away from his three younger sisters.
His housemate Josh West, 30, who stayed every Thursday and some weekends, also aspired to live independently one day.
"It's been good learning new things," he said.
"And I like spending time with the staff and Dan."
Budgeting has also been an important learning curve for Josh: "I'm shocking with money but I'm trying to save for a laptop!"
VMCH Ready to Launch team leader Kelsey Bowman said Mr West had come a long way in a short time.
"He takes pride in his bedroom, showing consideration to other residents," she said.
"Josh enjoys socialising and cooking his evening meal.
"In the future I'd like to see Josh to continue to progress and have the skills and confidence to move out of his family home and into his own home in town."
Ms Bowman said Mr Boschetti had already gained most of the skills needed to live independently.
"My hope for Dan in the future is for him to gain employment where he feels valued, for him to get his Ps and find a home that feels like home to him," she said.
Ready to Launch House was part of an expanding suite of VMCH disability services across the Hume region, all geared to help people with disability find and sustain meaningful employment, build life and job skills and live independently.
VMCH opened Where Is My Coffee? in Wangaratta in late 2021 to give people with a disability meaningful work experience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.