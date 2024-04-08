The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'I have learnt to be more careful buying things, trying to reduce food waste'

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 8 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Boschetti, 20, who lives in the Ready to Launch House at Wangaratta full-time, is learning skills such as budgeting, household tasks, cooking and laundry. Picture supplied
Daniel Boschetti, 20, who lives in the Ready to Launch House at Wangaratta full-time, is learning skills such as budgeting, household tasks, cooking and laundry. Picture supplied

Daniel Boschetti, 20, is learning how to cook and do laundry as well as budget.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.