Riding the Bluesfest wave, 19-Twenty is bringing the party to the Border

After almost two decades on the festival circuit, 19-Twenty is still one of the most upbeat and exhilarating acts around.
After their epic shows at Bluesfest Byron Bay this year and bound for the Border in May, frontman Kane Dennelly said everything came together at the legendary festival.
He said it was their third consecutive appearance.
"Up until this year we had a bit of imposter syndrome," he said.
"But we had the earlier day spots away from the big international acts.
"The crowds were huge like in the order of 10,000."
Dennelly said their last set on the Sunday night of the festival in front of a smaller crowd of about 5000 was their best.
Their cover of Zombie by The Cranberries with Little Quirks went down a treat.
"It was the most intimate stage of the blues fest and we felt really relaxed," Dennelly said.
An infectious riff and groove-based blue-billy-grass-rockin'-roots band, 19-Twenty formed 17 years ago.
Together with Dennelly (vocals and guitars), the band consisted of John Gwilliam (double bass and backing vocals) and Jeremy Berg, the new drummer for the past two years.
Gwilliam was acclaimed for his wild antics with the double bass.
Dennelly said Gwilliam was a freak on this instrument at their live shows.
"Off stage he looks like an accountant but on stage he becomes an animal," Dennelly said.
"He's an animal in accountant's clothing!
"I've never seen anybody do with an instrument what he does while still playing notes!!"
The 19-Twenty lads have been performing their high-energy sonic-party nationally, headlining sell-out shows and festivals in all states and territories.
They have toured around Australia seven times and performed gigs throughout Europe including Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany and New Zealand.
Now 19-Twenty will perform at SS&A Albury on Friday, May 3.
Dennelly said it was the first time the band had performed on the Border.
"I've driven through and filled up the van in Albury but we've always been in transit," he said.
Special guest support would be Minnie and The Moonrakers.
The South Coast-based powerhouse raw rockabilly band is renowned for its high-energy performances, gritty vocals and lightning-fast guitar riffs.
Their unapologetic approach to rockabilly harks back to the roots of the genre, channelling the rebellious spirit and edgy attitude that made rock and roll a cultural phenomenon.
Doors to the May 3 show open at 7.30pm.
Bookings: ssaclub.com.au/events/19-twenty
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.