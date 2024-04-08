Appeal for cyclist tied to menacing behaviour aimed at motorist

A TATTOOED cyclist is being sought over a fiery outburst of words aimed at a motorist travelling through the North East.
Police released images of the man on Monday April 8, more than three months after he unleashed his invective.
In a post on the Wangaratta police district's Eyewatch Facebook page, it was stated the rider "yelled THREATENING (sic) comments on the Mount Buffalo Road Porepunkah on 28th December 2023 at 5:30pm".
The images show the man wearing a singlet and shorts with his arms and legs covered in tattoos as he rides a white-framed mountain bike.
His head was adorned with a wide-brimmed hat and eyes covered by sunglasses.
The post exclaimed: " Don't let him get away with it. Let's keep our community safe."
Those with information about the man are urged to phone the Wangaratta highway patrol on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
