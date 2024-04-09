After battling the black dog Josh Campbell surfaces with Deep Blue

For a decade Josh Campbell quietly gained his confidence busking on the streets of Albury.
He had only picked up a guitar late in high school and as soon as he could string together enough tunes he set up on Dean Street periodically from 2006.
"I plucked up a few songs and enough courage and I went busking with a classical guitar; a Valencia is the first guitar for a lot of beginners," he said.
"Busking was a cool way to start out though."
The feedback was immediate and close-up and personal, so to speak.
"I was drawn to music; I enjoyed sport but I really wanted to learn an instrument," Campbell said.
A vision-impaired musician, Campbell said the busking had sustained him until his mental health was rocked.
After battling bouts of depression, his music temporarily took a back seat.
Lavington-based Campbell said he finally discovered both his purpose and passion were tied to music when the global pandemic struck during 2020.
"Weirdly, several things happened consecutively that pushed me to realise music was my purpose," he said.
"Corona was the straw that broke the camel's back for many people through lockdowns and closures but it was the thing that made me realise what I needed to be doing."
Having done plenty of solo and duo gigs including as a support act for Eliza Hull at The Cube Wodonga, Campbell had also formed a band that included his siblings Rachel and Brendan Campbell.
The outfit also comprised Dale Dunlop (lead guitar), Tony Smith (bass) and James Ross (piano).
They will perform their first gig at Campbell's EP launch, Deep Blue, at Beer DeLuxe Albury on Friday, April 12.
The alternative rock tracks were produced by Border-based Simon McKenna.
Campbell said the album was one of the most worthwhile things he'd achieved in his career.
"It was truly the hardest thing I've done and the best thing," Campbell said.
"Simon McKenna really helped me forge my professional identity through the EP and I couldn't be more grateful."
Rachel Campbell will also perform an original song as part of the band's set.
Campbell welcomed his supporters and new fans to the show.
"We can't wait to have you come along and show you all the hard work we have been putting in," he said.
The support act will be Darcy Johan from 7.30pm.
Tickets will be available at the door or online: bit.ly/3xkcv2L
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.