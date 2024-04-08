The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sick boy was 'so much worse' when let go from North East hospital

By William Ton and Holly Hales
Updated April 8 2024 - 8:12pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben and Steph Souvatzis never want another family to go through what they endured. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)
Ben and Steph Souvatzis never want another family to go through what they endured. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)

A severely ill toddler who died of meningitis was discharged from a North East hospital in a worse condition than when he was admitted, a coroner has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.