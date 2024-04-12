Colonial-style home nestled in rural lifestyle block

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 10
New owners can enjoy the epitome of rural lifestyle living nestled in the picturesque and highly-sought-after Beechworth Valley.
This meticulously maintained and presented Colonial-style weatherboard home features a spacious entry, modern kitchen and a number of indoor and outdoor living areas ideal for entertaining family and guests.
Selling agent Kelly Hegarty said the home is perfect for working professionals, families, down-sizers and retirees.
"Once part of a sprawling Chestnut orchard, this enchanting estate boasts a legacy of 120 mature Chestnut trees for your horticultural pleasure and additional income," she said.
The property also supports equine pursuits and grazing a small number of livestock.
With a colourbond roof and wide verandahs on four sides, feature timber windows and doors are featured throughout.
As you step inside, the wide entryway leads to large open plan kitchen, living and dining area.
The kitchen has all the modern appliances including a 900mm freestanding oven with five-burner gas cooktop, dishwasher, Tasmanian oak cupboards, Belfast double sink, a large island bench with internal storage and walk-in Butler's pantry.
French bi-fold doors provide easy access to an undercover alfresco entertaining area, providing the opportunity to enjoy meals against a backdrop of breathtaking northerly views.
The well-appointed master suite has a walk-in robe and ensuite, complete with claw foot bath.
There are three additional double bedrooms with built-in robes plus separate study/library. The main bathroom has vanity, shower, separate bath and a separate toilet with powder room.
Built with all four seasons in mind, a combustion wood heater is provided in the living area for the cooler months plus zoned ducted gas heating and reverse cycle air conditioning throughout.
The residence is set amongst extensive garden and lawn areas with numerous fruit trees and raised kitchen and vegetable gardens to embrace sustainable living and farm-to-table delights.
A separate shedding complex with main power connections is also provided, with lots of garage space to fit four vehicles with an adjoining annex on a concrete base for additional storage.
The property is located less than six kilometres to retail outlets, supermarket, restaurants, cafes, etc. in the historic township of Beechworth.
There is easy access to local school bus routes and is only thirty minutes to Wangaratta and 40 minutes to Albury/Wodonga.
