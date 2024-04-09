Public to have say in $395m North East military area redevelopment

Residents have just over three weeks to voice their say over a $395 million redevelopment plan for the Albury-Wodonga Military Area at Bandiana.
Submissions in relation to the massive roads, buildings, landscaping project, with construction expected to start at the end of the year, must be lodged by May 2.
Proposed works include upgraded infrastructure on and around the existing site at Lord Street.
A Defence Department submission to a Parliamentary standing committee on public works stated the aim of the project was to "posture the army for growth in technical, logistics and trades training for officers and soldiers".
"Proposed works ... include the upgrade and replacement of site-wide infrastructure, accommodation, mess, training facilities, and the demolition of redundant facilities," the submission said.
"The proposed new facilities will be reinforced concrete framed structures with post-tensioned upper-level floor slabs and a post-tensioned concrete waterproofed roof appropriate to the environment.
"Existing sewerage and stormwater services are proposed to be replaced, extended or augmented to each facility."
Electrical, water supply, wastewater, storm water, gas systems will be upgraded as well as roads and footpaths.
The cost estimate of the project includes management and design fees, construction, information and communications technology, furniture, fittings and equipment.
The project is expected to bring employment opportunities and economic benefits.
"The project will promote opportunities for small and medium local enterprises through construction trade and building packages, providing employment opportunities ... in the Hume region in Victoria," the submission said.
It said environmental and heritage investigations had been completed and that the permit application had been approved by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
That department signed off to allow the removal of 0.48 hectare area of threatened ecological community (white box, yellow box, blakely's red gum grassy woodland and native grassland) to enable a proposed new front entrance to the base.
The base is made up of five sites: North, South and East Bandiana, Latchford Barracks and the Wirlinga training area. The primary project location is South Bandiana.
The project will include new accommodation (240 beds), a cadet and army reserve depot, replacement combined mess, and a new basic training facility (55 personnel).
"The aim of the project is to posture the army to sustain existing personnel throughput and increase the trained permanent workforce of officers and soldiers in technical and logistics disciplines and trades," the submission said.
"Growth in the permanent workforce of the Australian Defence Force and investment in technical and specialist trades was a government agreed priority as part of the Defence Strategic Review 2023."
