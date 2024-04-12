Panoramic mountain views in meticulously renovated home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Discover this fantastic home, meticulously renovated and poised to offer a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and comfort.
Nestled in an elevated position, this exceptional property boasts panoramic vistas overlooking Albury and the Snowy mountains.
Split over two levels, the home has been designed to cater to your every need, with three bedrooms located upstairs, providing lots of space for your family or guests.
The downstairs area features a versatile fourth bedroom, which doubles as a master suite with its own ensuite bathroom, ensuring both privacy and convenience for its occupants.
At the centre of the home lies the open plan living space, which extends onto a private balcony where you can immerse yourself in the serenity of the outdoors and take in the breathtaking views.
The kitchen is adorned with top-of-the-line SMEG appliances, including a breakfast bar and a self-cleaning oven. Additional conveniences include a separate toilet and built-in robes in all bedrooms.
Enjoy a secure backyard with multiple levels and a lush, grassed area.
The deck, complete with a built-in outdoor bench and BBQ, sets the stage for unforgettable summer entertaining.
A single remote garage and driveway space provides room for parking and security.
