Riverside home designed to melt right into tranquil landscape

BED 2 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Situated on manicured lawns on the banks of the majestic Murry River sits the aptly-named 'Rest Point'.
This craftsman-built granite rock home is fitted with all first-class appliances and has solar back to the grid. Plus, the views are simply breathtaking.
With fully established gardens, selling agent Reg Coulston said only a personal inspection will enable you to see the quality and workmanship in this rather unique property.
Two bedrooms, designed to easily be converted to four for those with a need for a little extra space and three bathrooms ready to go.
Large open, split level living area with wood fire, off the master kitchen with large windows takes full advantage of the views of the river and beyond in this picturesque location.
Quality fittings throughout show there was no expense spared, with the home designed to utilise the natural light and surrounds.
Full bitumen driveway with direct access to the four-car garage, and carport. School bus at the front gate going to local Primary and secondary schools which are only 10 minutes away.
Excellent water from the river and large quantity of rainwater storage tanks. The shedding is first class and immaculate. There are two self-contained units, provide lots of accommodation for visiting family and friends.
The deck provides ample area to enjoy the long summer nights listening to the river run by either in the piece and quiet of your own company or entertaining and shared with family and friends.
A fully enclosed orchard plus room for stock complete this incredible property.
