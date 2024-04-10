North East man charged after 'false' $78,000 hay baler theft report to police

A man has been charged after allegedly making a false report about a stolen hay baler from his Tallangatta South property.
The man told police a Massey Ferguson hay baler, worth $78,000, had been stolen.
A report was made to Tallangatta police on April 2.
Officers investigated the matter and have now recovered the hay baler, and allege the 48-year-old owner falsely claimed it had been stolen.
"A Wodonga man has been charged with attempt to obtain property by deception and make false report to police," a spokesman said.
"He has been bailed to appear at Wodonga Magistrates Court at a later date."
