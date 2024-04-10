The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

North East man charged after 'false' $78,000 hay baler theft report to police

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 10 2024 - 11:48am, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tallangatta police have charged a 48-year-old Wodonga man after he allegedly made a false hay baler theft report, claiming the machine had been taken from his Tallangatta South property. File photo
Tallangatta police have charged a 48-year-old Wodonga man after he allegedly made a false hay baler theft report, claiming the machine had been taken from his Tallangatta South property. File photo

A man has been charged after allegedly making a false report about a stolen hay baler from his Tallangatta South property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.