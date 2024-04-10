The Border Mailsport
Former Hume league junior cops hefty ban for homophobic slur

By Oliver Caffrey
Updated April 10 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 1:07pm
Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson will sit out three games after being suspended for making a homophobic remark in a game against Essendon.

Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has been given a three-game suspension after admitting to making a homophobic slur towards an unnamed Essendon player.

