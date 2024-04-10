Painful blow: Jobs under threat with closure of pharmaceutical distributor

A Wodonga warehouse responsible for delivering medication to Border and North East hospitals and pharmacies will shut next month.
The Symbion distribution centre on the corner of Moorefield Park Drive and Greygown Street will be closed on Friday, May 3, after more than 30 years on the Border.
The Border Mail understands there will be job losses as Victorian operations are consolidated in Melbourne. Symbion confirmed on Thursday, April 10, the site has seven employees.
"Symbion confirms the closure of its distribution centre (DC) in West Wodonga effective 3rd May 2024," a Symbion spokesperson said.
"Symbion has operated from this site for over 30 years and in more recent years the DC has served as a supporting function to Symbion's major central Victorian DC, located in Keysborough, Melbourne.
"Following significant investment and increased capacity at Keysborough, the business decision was made to close the West Wodonga site.
"There will be no impact to patients and customers previously serviced by the West Wodonga site during the transition and closure over the coming weeks."
Symbion was asked by The Border Mail if the seven staff would be offered further employment within the company.
The business was previously known as Mayne and before that Faulding.
It follows news more than 120 Border jobs would be lost by the end of 2025 after heating manufacturer Seeley International announced in March 2024 its Border operation would be wound up and centralised in Adelaide.
